Upcoming Talk at GU: More Americans Support Climate Policies, but National Action Remains a Challenge

Yale Research Specialist Matthew T. Ballew will discuss this as the Sept. 6 featured speaker at the Gonzaga Center for Climate, Society, and the Environment.

News Brief by Cassy Benefield | FāVS News

Americans are changing their minds about climate change in a positive direction, says Matthew T. Ballew.

He will discuss this more on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 5 p.m., as a featured speaker at the Gonzaga Center for Climate, Society, and the Environment. The talk, entitled “Climate Change in the American Mind and Implications for Climate Change Communication,” will be on zoom, free and open to the public.

Despite many Americans reporting pro-climate views and supporting several climate policies, national action on climate change remains a challenge.

This presentation aims cover U.S. public opinion about climate change and the challenges and opportunities for communicating with the public. By doing so, Ballew hopes to promote more engagement and collective action on the climate.

Ballew is a research specialist at Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. He specializes in social and environmental psychology, research methodology with a specific focus on survey design/methods and program evaluation.

His research focuses on the personal, social and cultural factors that shape people’s responses to environmental issues, how environments affect people’s health and well-being and how communicators can leverage this knowledge to more effectively connect with their audiences and support opinion and behavior change.

Registration for the event is found here.