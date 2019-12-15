Moran UMC continues “Pub Theology”

Share this story!



















On Dec. 17 Moran United Methodist Church will continue its weekly Pub Theology event, though because of Christmas it will be the last one of the year.

According to an announcement from the church, “Pub Theology is an opportunity to come together to have honest conversations about things that matter. All are invited — regardless of your religious affiliation or spiritual background (or lack of one).”

Guests (who are at least 21 years old) are invited who want to engage in conversation in a judgement-free zone.

Pub Theology will take place from 6-8 p.m. at MacKenzie River Pizza, 2910 E. 57th Ave.