Moran UMC continues “Pub Theology”

Tracy Simmons 3 days ago

On Dec. 17 Moran United Methodist Church will continue its weekly Pub Theology event, though because of Christmas it will be the last one of the year.

According to an announcement from the church, “Pub Theology is an opportunity to come together to have honest conversations about things that matter. All are invited — regardless of your religious affiliation or spiritual background (or lack of one).”

Guests (who are at least 21 years old) are invited who want to engage in conversation in a judgement-free zone.

Pub Theology will take place from 6-8 p.m. at MacKenzie River Pizza, 2910 E. 57th Ave.

Tracy Simmons

About Tracy Simmons

Tracy Simmons is an award winning journalist specializing in religion reporting, digital entrepreneurship and social journalism. In her 15 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti.
Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas and Connecticut. Currently she serves as the executive director of SpokaneFAVS.com, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Wash. She is also a Lecture of Strategic Communication at the University of Idaho.

She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and for the Religion News Service.

