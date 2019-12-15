On Dec. 17 Moran United Methodist Church will continue its weekly Pub Theology event, though because of Christmas it will be the last one of the year.
According to an announcement from the church, “Pub Theology is an opportunity to come together to have honest conversations about things that matter. All are invited — regardless of your religious affiliation or spiritual background (or lack of one).”
Guests (who are at least 21 years old) are invited who want to engage in conversation in a judgement-free zone.
Pub Theology will take place from 6-8 p.m. at MacKenzie River Pizza, 2910 E. 57th Ave.
- Moran UMC continues “Pub Theology” - December 15, 2019
- North Dakota county votes to take limited number of refugees - December 11, 2019
- Video: Restoring Trust Coffee Talk Forum - December 7, 2019
- Coffee Talk: Restoring Trust - December 6, 2019
- Raising Money for More Religion Reporting in 2020 - December 3, 2019
- Our History Is the Future: Lakota Historian Nick Estes on Thanksgiving & Indigenous Resistance - November 30, 2019
- Sravasti Abbey invites community for Sharing the Dharma Day - November 24, 2019
- Forum this week to focus on responding to white supremacy - November 19, 2019
- Show Your Love for FāVS, Become a Member - November 14, 2019
- 50% off ads on SpokaneFāVS.com - November 12, 2019