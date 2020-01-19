MLK Events Planned Throughout Region

Share this story!





















To honor Martin Luther King Jr’s legacy of advocacy for civil rights and social change, several events will be taking place throughout Spokane starting today (Sunday).

Tonight from 4-6 p.m. at Holy Temple Church of God in Christ, 806 W. Indiana, there will be an MLK commemorative celebration.

Afterward, at 7 p.m., the LDS Church at 13608 E 40th Ave. will also host an MLK celebration.

Then, Monday morning will be the annual MLK Day Unity Rally and March. It will begin at 10 a.m. in ballrooms A, B and C in the Convention Center, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. After the rally will be a march through downtown. The event will conclude with a resource fair in the ballrooms from 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Last year, according to the Spokesman-Review, about 3,000 people participated in the MLK March.

Down on the Palouse, at Washington State University, a week of panels, lectures and other events will take place all week, culminating with a keynote by comic W. Kamau Bell.

Bell, host of “United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell,” will be delivering a lecture at the 33rd Annual MLK Community Celebration Jan. 23 at 6:30 p.m. in the CUB Senior and Junior Ballrooms.

Other MLK events at WSU include an interfaith panel on Jan. 20 in the Elson S. Floyd Cultural Center at 1 p.m., a panel discussion on mindful dialogue Jan. 20 at 4 p.m., a workshop on becoming a better ally Jan. 21 at 5 p.m. For details and more information visit the WSU MLK Events page.