To honor Martin Luther King Jr’s legacy of advocacy for civil rights and social change, several events will be taking place throughout Spokane starting today (Sunday).
Tonight from 4-6 p.m. at Holy Temple Church of God in Christ, 806 W. Indiana, there will be an MLK commemorative celebration.
Afterward, at 7 p.m., the LDS Church at 13608 E 40th Ave. will also host an MLK celebration.
Then, Monday morning will be the annual MLK Day Unity Rally and March. It will begin at 10 a.m. in ballrooms A, B and C in the Convention Center, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. After the rally will be a march through downtown. The event will conclude with a resource fair in the ballrooms from 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Last year, according to the Spokesman-Review, about 3,000 people participated in the MLK March.
Down on the Palouse, at Washington State University, a week of panels, lectures and other events will take place all week, culminating with a keynote by comic W. Kamau Bell.
Bell, host of “United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell,” will be delivering a lecture at the 33rd Annual MLK Community Celebration Jan. 23 at 6:30 p.m. in the CUB Senior and Junior Ballrooms.
Other MLK events at WSU include an interfaith panel on Jan. 20 in the Elson S. Floyd Cultural Center at 1 p.m., a panel discussion on mindful dialogue Jan. 20 at 4 p.m., a workshop on becoming a better ally Jan. 21 at 5 p.m. For details and more information visit the WSU MLK Events page.
MLK Events Planned Throughout Region - January 19, 2020
