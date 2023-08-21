Share this story!

Matt Shea Prays with Mayor Nadine Woodward at Sean Feucht Worship Event

News Brief | FāVS News

Mayor Nadine Woodward attended Sean Feucht’s “Let Us Worship” event Sunday night at the Podium at Riverfront. While there, she was invited on the stage and prayed for by Matt Shea, a disavowed, former Washington State Legislator for his roles in domestic terrorism. He is now pastor of On Fire Ministries and host of Patriot Radio, a podcast for “Christian Patriots in the Defense of Liberty.”

Before he prayed a “blessing over the leaders,” he told the audience, “We’ve got an enemy we need to fight, and his name is Satan. We don’t need to be fighting each other.”

Joseph Peterson captured two videos of the prayer with Woodward on the stage. He posted them to his X, formerly called Twitter, account.

He wrote in the introduction of his thread, “I won’t be participating in any sort of public protest, but simply recounting what happens when fascists and white Christian Nationalists gather.”

Lisa Brown, who is running against Woodward for Spokane City Mayor reposted Peterson’s thread on her X account at 7:18 p.m.

“Please read/watch the whole thread. The Mayor should be disavowing Matt Shea, an anti-woman anti-LGBTQ extremist, associated w political violence. Instead she is on the stage with him while fires rage in our county . Time for new leadership in #Spokane,” Brown wrote.

