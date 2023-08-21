fbpx
Mayor Nadine Woodward attended Sean Feucht's "Let Us Worship" event Sunday/X screenshot

Matt Shea Prays with Mayor Nadine Woodward at Sean Feucht Worship Event

Cassy Benefield August 20, 2023 News

Contributions from FāVS from readers like you make this news story possible. Thank you.

News Brief | FāVS News

Mayor Nadine Woodward attended Sean Feucht’s “Let Us Worship” event Sunday night at the Podium at Riverfront. While there, she was invited on the stage and prayed for by Matt Shea, a disavowed, former Washington State Legislator for his roles in domestic terrorism. He is now pastor of On Fire Ministries and host of Patriot Radio, a podcast for “Christian Patriots in the Defense of Liberty.”

Before he prayed a “blessing over the leaders,” he told the audience, “We’ve got an enemy we need to fight, and his name is Satan. We don’t need to be fighting each other.”

Joseph Peterson captured two videos of the prayer with Woodward on the stage. He posted them to his X, formerly called Twitter, account.

He wrote in the introduction of his thread, “I won’t be participating in any sort of public protest, but simply recounting what happens when fascists and white Christian Nationalists gather.”

Lisa Brown, who is running against Woodward for Spokane City Mayor reposted Peterson’s thread on her X account at 7:18 p.m.

“Please read/watch the whole thread. The Mayor should be disavowing Matt Shea, an anti-woman anti-LGBTQ  extremist, associated w political violence. Instead she is on the stage with him while fires rage in our county . Time for new leadership in #Spokane,” Brown wrote.

 

Paul Graves

I was sorry to see Mayor Woodward be so engaged in that event with Matt Shea and Sean Feucht. That was politically risky and spiritually revealing, it seems to me. If I lived in Spokane, I could not vote for her this Fall.

anonymous

When terrorists have the “R” at the end of their title, there’s no surprise who will be mingling with them.

Julia Duin

It is unfair to trash the mayor for this, as she probably had no idea that Matt Shea would be praying over her. She was probably told it’d be Sean Feucht, so when she walked on stage and saw realized it was Shea doing the praying, there was not a whole lot she could do at that point. Of COURSE her opponent is going to go after her on this – is that news? Did SpokaneFAVS send someone to cover this gathering? Feucht was saying 7,000 were there – he usually inflates his numbers – was anyone there to check on that? Or do the story on the thief who returned his guitar? There were better stories out there than Lisa Brown kvetching.

