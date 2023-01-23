Share this story!

NEWS BRIEF: Spokane’s Lunar New Year Celebration Returns This Weekend

After a successful 2022 Lunar New Year Celebration, Spokane United We Stand is proud to present The Year of the Rabbit with what they say is an even bigger and better Lunar New Year Celebration for the Spokane community.

Festivities will be kicking off at the Spokane Convention Center, 334 West Spokane Falls Blvd. at 1 p.m. Jan. 28. with Asian, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander cultural organizations, artists, food samples, and live cultural performances throughout the day. Events will begin with the Dragon Dance and culminating in the Lion Dance and the night will be topped off with a firework display at 7 p.m. to ring in the Year of the Rabbit.

“It is incredible to see how supportive and engaging the Spokane Community was at our 2022 Lunar New Year Celebration,” said Vina Cathcart, the event committee co-chair in a press release. “We heard the people loud and clear and we are incredibly excited to bring the celebrations back for the second year in a row and this time, at an even bigger venue! It is our hope that at any of our events, we can offer a place where the greater Spokane community has an opportunity to share in an essential part of Asian culture and heritage, and what better way to do it than with food and fireworks.”

This year’s celebration will feature over $20,000 in giveaways and door prizes throughout the day with more giveaways enclosed within the traditional red envelopes, including chances to win lift tickets, Spokane Indians Baseball tickets, Spokane Chiefs Hockey Tickets, and gift cards to local restaurants and businesses.

The first 500 attendees will receive a swag bag filled with goodies for the New Year.

This event is free.