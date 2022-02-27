POEM: Loving The Homeless
Guest Column by Theresa James
Homeless Neighbors
I’m getting angry.
We treat our homeless dogs and cats
Better than we treat our homeless
Humans!
If SCRAPS left the animals
On the streets,
There’d be a huge outcry –
Reflections of the ads
Of the Humane Society-
People weeping over
Poor, shivering dogs!
We spend millions on
Pet beds and toys and treats,
But can’t seem to find
The dollars or
Take the effort
To find a safe place
For our disadvantaged
Neighbors!
Christ taught that they
ARE our NEIGHBORS,
Whether they sleep next door,
Or we just drive past them
On the streets!
We want the government
To do our work for us,
But we don’t push
Our government to act-
Don’t cry out loud enough
“MAKE A PLACE FOR THEM!!
We just sit back and pet the dogs.
