Share this story!

POEM: Loving The Homeless

Guest Column by Theresa James

Homeless Neighbors

I’m getting angry.

We treat our homeless dogs and cats

Better than we treat our homeless

Humans!

If SCRAPS left the animals

On the streets,

There’d be a huge outcry –

Reflections of the ads

Of the Humane Society-

People weeping over

Poor, shivering dogs!

We spend millions on

Pet beds and toys and treats,

But can’t seem to find

The dollars or

Take the effort

To find a safe place

For our disadvantaged

Neighbors!

Christ taught that they

ARE our NEIGHBORS,

Whether they sleep next door,

Or we just drive past them

On the streets!

We want the government

To do our work for us,

But we don’t push

Our government to act-

Don’t cry out loud enough

“MAKE A PLACE FOR THEM!!

We just sit back and pet the dogs.