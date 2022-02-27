fbpx
Homeless person resting on the sidewalk/DepositPhoto

POEM: Loving The Homeless

Theresa James

POEM: Loving The Homeless

Guest Column by Theresa James

Homeless Neighbors

I’m getting angry.

We treat our homeless dogs and cats

Better than we treat our homeless

Humans!

If SCRAPS left the animals

On the streets,

There’d be a huge outcry –

Reflections of the ads

Of the Humane Society-

People weeping over

Poor, shivering dogs!

We spend millions on

Pet beds and toys and treats,

But can’t seem to find

The dollars or

Take the effort

To find a safe place

For our disadvantaged

Neighbors!

Christ taught that they

ARE our NEIGHBORS,

Whether they sleep next door,

Or we just drive past them

On the streets!

We want the government

To do our work for us,

But we don’t push

Our government to act-

Don’t cry out loud enough

“MAKE A PLACE FOR THEM!!

We just sit back and pet the dogs.

About Theresa James

Theresa James grew up in Hayden, Idaho in the Friends(Quaker) Church.
Faith in Christ has been the cornerstone of her life. She's a retired RN and orked in hospitals in Boise, Coeur d'Alene and at Holy Family Hospital where she met her husband. She was married at 28, raised four girls, then managed a surgical practice, and served as a volunteer at Christ Clinic for 17 years. She and her husband volunteered for 13 years at a hospital in Cameroon for two or three months a year. Poetry has been one of her private means of expression since she was young. Currently James serves on the Housing and Homeless Task Force for New Hope Resource Center in Colbert.

