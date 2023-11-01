Share this story!

Locally-Produced ‘God of Heaven and Earth’ Shows in Theaters Nov. 5-6

News Story by Nina Culver | FāVS News

Spokane film producer Elliott Wallach has helped create a new documentary exploring the scientific evidence surrounding Jesus’ birth and death. Titled “God of Heaven and Earth,” the film will be shown Nov. 5 and 6 at hundreds of theaters around the country, including four in the Spokane-Coeur d’Alene area.

The film promises to offer evidence of the Star of Bethlehem and why it provoked the Magi to travel hundreds of miles to find it. It also seeks to prove the exact date that Jesus was crucified.

Previous Work

Wallach, founder of Edify Media, has long worked in what some call the “faith market,” meaning films that are faith-based. “It’s got to be at least family friendly for me to work on it,” he said.

For many years he has promoted faith-based films produced by 20th Century Fox, including “The Passion of the Christ.” His company also handles DVD distribution for When Calls the Heart, a popular series on the Hallmark Channel.

He said that he believes that films can have a profound impact on a person. “I just want to affect people for the positive,” he said. “I want to change the world. I want to change a life so that life can change the world.”

While “Ten Commandments” is the top grossing faith-based movie when adjusted for inflation, Wallach said he believes that the most popular faith-based movie is, in fact, “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

“If that were released today it would be considered a faith-based film,” he said. “That was a movie that inspired people to love their neighbors, to love their family.”

Meeting the Man Behind the Documentary

Wallach first met Rick Larson, the man behind the documentary, decades ago. Larson was interested in learning about scientific evidence for Biblical events and “went down the rabbit hole” of research, Wallach said.

The movie was filmed in Israel and on the Dead Sea. “It’s very fact-based,” Wallach said. “This is presented by an attorney who wanted to present a case based on evidence.”

Matthew 27: 51-52 relates Jesus’s death on the cross and states that immediately after his death “the earth shook, the rocks split and the tombs broke open.” Research has shown that such an earthquake occurred on April 3, 33 AD, Wallach said.

“It establishes only one plausible crucifixion date,” he said. “The fact that you can prove an earthquake happened in 33 AD is a miracle in itself.”

Wallach said he hopes “God of Heaven and Earth” either reaffirms or sparks people’s faith. “For me, I find it very convicting,” he said. “It presents a very, very strong case. They’re going to see things that convict them in some of the most incredible things we believe. It gave me insight into God that I’ve never had before.”

Theatrical Release

“God of Heaven and Earth” is Wallach’s first theatrical release. It will be shown on over 700 screens nationwide on Nov. 5 and 6, which Wallach finds exciting. “Do you know how many theatricals I’ve worked on that were less than that?” he said.

The one hour and 43-minute film is being shown as an exhibitor release, meaning that it may not be shown after Nov. 6 if the theaters do not want to. “From there the theaters can keep it or not keep it or new theaters can sign up,” he said.

The movie will be shown Nov. 5 and 6 at AMC River Park Square 20 in downtown Spokane, Regal Spokane Valley at the Spokane Valley Mall, Regal Northtown Mall and Regal Riverstone in Coeur d’Alene. Showtimes vary.

Wallach will be leading a question-and-answer session during the showings at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at Regal Spokane Valley, 6 p.m. Nov. 5 at AMC River Park Square and 6:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at AMC River Park Square.