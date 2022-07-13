Share this story!

Local Peace Corps Volunteer Among First to Return to Service Overseas

Spokane citizen and Washington State University alum Jessica Clutter is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency suspended global operations in March 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly 7,000 volunteers were evacuated from more than 60 countries.

“I am very excited to return to Costa Rica, where I had been studying abroad during the spring of 2020 but was sent home suddenly because of the pandemic. During my service, I look forward to learning more about the people and culture of Costa Rica,” said Clutter. “After completing the Peace Corps program, I plan to get my master’s in education and teach high school Spanish.”

The volunteer cohorts are made up of both first-time volunteers and volunteers who were evacuated in early 2020. Upon finishing a three-month training, volunteers will collaborate with their host communities on locally prioritized projects in one of Peace Corps’ six sectors – agriculture, community economic development, education, environment, health or youth in development – and all will engage in COVID-19 response and recovery work.

“The world is at a critical juncture. The largest global vaccination effort in history is underway while other widespread health, social, political, and environmental issues continue to erode the foundation of our global society. Actions taken in the next few years have the potential to fundamentally impact development trajectories for decades to come,” said Peace Corps CEO Carol Spahn. “Peace Corps volunteers returning to Costa Rica will work alongside community members to support urgent development efforts and build critical connections.”

Currently, the agency is recruiting volunteers to serve in 42 countries around the world to connect through the Peace Corps’ grassroots approach across communities and cultures. Volunteers have already returned to a total of 19 countries around the world. The Peace Corps continues to monitor COVID-19 trends in all of its host countries and will send volunteers to serve as conditions permit.

Clutter graduated from WSU with a Bachelor’s degree in Spanish and will serve as a volunteer in the youth in development sector in Costa Rica.