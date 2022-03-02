Share this story!

Local nonprofits launch annual Mardi Bras event to benefit women experiencing homelessness

This month, through its annual Mardi Bras event, Volunteers of America (VOA) and Transitions hopes the Spokane community will join them in helping women experiencing homelessness. The organizations are asking for donations of tampons, bras, underwear, deodorant, razors, and bus passes.

“We are so grateful for this continued partnership to provide necessary products for the women in our community,” stated Rae-Lynn Barden, marketing and communications director at VOA in a press release. “This is a need that is still overlooked.”

Community members can participate in a variety of ways:

Bring friends and a donation and join in for a fundraising event at Berserk Bar, 125 S. Stevens, today (March 1) from 5-7 p.m. Appetizers and a Mardi Gras photo booth will be part of the festivities. (Proof of vaccination required)

Throw a virtual Mardi Bras party to raise awareness of the barriers facing women experiencing poverty and homelessness.

Become a fundraiser through the Spokane Mardi Bras crowdfunding site: www.justgiving.com/campaign/mardibras2022

Share about Mardi Bras on Facebook (@spokanemardibras).

Purchase items on the cultivated Amazon wish list: https://amzn.to/3gClpgC

Donate money via cash, check written to VOA or Transitions, or online at www.justgiving.com/campaign/mardibras2022.

Drop off your donations at the Drive-Thru Drop-off event on Saturday (March 5) anytime between 10 a.m and 2 p.m at Hope House shelter, 318 S. Adams St.

The first 50 participants in the drive-thru event will receive a Mardi Bras gift.