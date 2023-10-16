Share this story!

Local Jewish Community Rallies in Support of Israel, Condemns Hamas Attack

News Story by Noah Aprill-Sokol | FāVS News

A pro-Israel rally was hosted on Sunday afternoon at Riverfront Park to condemn the Hamas surprise attacks last weekend that led to the abduction and killing of over a thousand Israelis civilians.

More than 100 people participated in the rally where they were led in song and prayer and heard from members of the Jewish community who condemned the violence and called for the support of Israel in this crisis.

The rally comes after Israel announced that it will be invading northern Gaza with the goals of taking out Hamas top-leadership in retaliation for the attacks.

A Call for Jewish Pride

Rabbi Yisrae Hahn spoke about the history of oppression toward Jews/Noah Aprill-Sokol – FāVS News

Rabbi Yisroel Hahn from the Chabad of Spokane County was one of the main speakers at the rally and called out the history of oppression towards the Jewish community and said Jewish unity has always been needed to resist these attacks.

“There are those who seek to annihilate us, to kill us, and there were two things that kept us,” Hahn said. “One is Jewish unity, and this evening, it’s our brothers and sisters, fellow Americans who are standing here together with us and supporting us. And the second thing that always stood with us is our faith in God.”

Hahn said the violent actions by Hamas were shocking images that were reminiscent of those “darkest moments” in the Holocaust of Nazi Germany. He criticized people who blamed Israel for the violence and the response, saying that Israel needed to address the atrocities of Hamas.

“There is no moral equivalence between a government who authorizes the butchering of children, the most horrific treatment of young ladies that you can possibly imagine, … to a government that does whatever it can to protect innocent lives,” Hahn said.

Hahn encouraged the Jewish community to be proud of their religion and culture and for those who are non-Jewish to be in solidarity by putting up Stars of David.

“It’s time for my brothers and sisters, everyone who’s here or not here to show their Jewish pride, to be comfortable with who they are, to be comfortable with Israel being the land that God gave us,” Hahn said. “It’s time for us to be proud of who we are. Wear your yarmulke, your kippah. Wear your tzitzit. Wear your Star of David. Put your mezuzah on your door.”

A Call for Solidarity

Two long-time members of the Jewish community, Shirley Grossman and Sandy Altshuler, spoke about their experiences and reactions to the attack.

Grossman said her mother fled from Russia because of religious persecution and cried when Israel became a state, calling it “a home” where Jewish people would not face oppression. Grossman said that Israel’s survival is in jeopardy and that they need support.

Altshuler echoed Grossman’s sentiment, saying that she was disheartened by the political division with people, especially on the far-left not backing Israel and instead blaming them for the violence.

“I am definitely a member of the progressive left, and what does the progressive left like to do? They blame Israel,” Altshuler said. “It’s so painful for me to have to tolerate that message, and all I want to say is (that) to be blaming Israel is like blaming America for 9/11.”

A Political Condemnation

The rally also included a public condemnation of the Hamas attacks by two politicians, U.S Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Spokane City Councilmember Jonathan Bingle, who both pledged their support of Israel and called out the violence.

Bingle read the proclamation passed by the Spokane city council unanimously last Monday that affirmed the city’s position that Israel has the right to exist and defend itself against terrorism. He said the city raised the Israeli flag at city hall and will make the Pavilion lights the Israeli colors of blue and white.

Rodgers offered prayers for the violence, while offering support for the Jewish people in Israel and throughout the US. She said the images of the attacks were “gut wrenching,” citing the over five thousand rockets launched at Israel, along with the 3,000 people injured in the attack.

“We also must condemn the calls for violence and antisemitism that we see being spread all around the world in the wake of these attacks,” Rodgers said. “As Americans, we cannot look away. We cannot be silent. The United States of America must lead with moral clarity and be steadfast in our support of Israel.”

Prayer and Song

The rally concluded with Hahn leading the crowd in the traditional Jewish song “Oseh Shalom,” a song that comes from a prayer for peace, in addition to the Israeli national anthem, which was played by a violinist and guitarist.

Hahn also said the traditional prayer for the Israeli soldiers in both Hebrew and English and recited Chapter 121 in the book of Tehillim, which calls upon the help of God.

“No matter what they do to us, we’re always going to exist,” Hahn said.