fbpx
Carla Peperzak/Photo by Cassy Benefield- SpokaneFāVS

Local Holocaust Survivor Carla Peperzak Featured at GU Event

Cassy Benefield 1 hour ago News Leave a comment 42 Views

Share this story!
             

Sept. 8 evening presentation includes Carla Peperzak as part of the Americans and the Holocaust traveling exhibit at GU’s Foley Library

By Cassy Benefield

Holocaust survivor and Spokane resident Carla Peperzak will join several Gonzaga University historians and representatives of Seattle’s Holocaust Center for Humanity to present “Remembering Our Past to Inform Our Future” tonight (Sept. 8) from 7-8:30 p.m. in the Hemmingson Ballroom.

The event is hosted by Associate Provost and Dean of Libraries Paul Bracke.

“For our students and the greater Spokane community to hear directly from a Holocaust survivor like Carla Peperzak, as well experts on that dark period of history from our own campus as well as the Holocaust Center for Humanity in Seattle, is an incredible opportunity,” said Bracke, according to GU media advisory SpokaneFāVS received on Sept. 6. “There is nothing like hearing about history from those who lived it, and we’re honored to have Carla Peperzak join us to share her story.”

The evening presentation is tied to the Americans and the Holocaust traveling exhibit currently on display at GU’s Foley Library through Oct. 7.

Gonzaga’s library is one of just 50 U.S. sites selected to host this exhibition that examines the motives, pressures and fears that shaped Americans’ responses to Nazism, war and genocide in Europe in the 1930s and 1940s.

The order of the evening, according to GU’s website, will be as follows:

  • Welcome and introduction, Rabbi Elizabeth Goldstein Ph.D.
  • A message from the Offices of the U.S. Attorneys, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref
  • Historical overview and context, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, GU History
  • Brief Remarks from Holocaust Center for Humanity, Seattle, Paul Regelbrugge
  • Interview of Featured Guest Carla Peperzak, Julia Thompson
  • Closing, “What this history means for us today,” Dr. Kristine Hoover, Gonzaga Center for the Study of Hate

Tickets are free and are available for pickup at the Hemmingson Center welcome desk.

For more information on the Americans and the Holocaust exhibit—visiting hours, exhibit locations and parking—and the “Remembering Our Past to Inform Our Future” discussion, please visit gonzaga.edu/holocaustexhibit.

SpokaneFāVS hosted Peperzak as a Coffee Talk panelist for their “Forgive or Forget” discussion on August 5, 2017. She was also featured on January 9, 2019, in the SpokaneFāVS article about her memoir, “The Keys of My Life.”

About Cassy Benefield

Cassandra Benefield mostly goes by Cassy (pronounced like Cassie but spelled with a 'y'). She is a wife and mommy, who married at the age of 37 and had her baby girl just shy of 39. She has moved around all her life, first as an Army brat. She is a returned Peace Corps volunteer to Romania where she taught Conversational English, Modern Literature, Creative Writing, U.S. Culture, U.S. Geography, and U.S. History (the last two subjects she was so not qualified to teach!). She is a Journalism major from Cal Poly Technical University in San Luis Obispo, Calif. She finds much comfort in her Savior, Jesus Christ, and considers herself a Bible nerd who is prone to buy more theology books than she is ever able to read. Morro Bay, California, is her favorite place on earth ... with the exception of being in the center of God's will. From time to time, you will find her writing devotions on her blog underhisshadow.blogspot.com.

Visit My Website
View All Posts

Tags

Check Also

Evangelical Group Releases Climate Change Report, Urges a Biblical Mandate for Action

‘We worship God by caring for creation,’ the report reads.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved