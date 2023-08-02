Share this story!

Local Churches Step Up to Meet Spokane’s Increasing Food Insecurity

News Brief by Cassy Benefield | FāVS News

In February 1,318 households received food from The Salvation Army Food Bank in Spokane. By June that number increased almost 20% to 2,898.

Food distributed during the first half of 2023 rose by almost 100,000 pounds, from 118,620 pounds in February to 217,350 pounds in June.

“Everything has gone up substantially, except wages. And the Federal Government stopped providing people with extra COVID food stamp funds,” said Cheryl Ward-Thompson, program manager of The Salvation Army’s food bank, in a press release.

To meet the increasing demand, local leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints helped coordinate the delivery of 40,000 pounds of shelf-stable food. This food will arrive on August 8 at The Salvation Army on 204 E. Indiana Ave.

“We are so pleased to be able to help, and our hearts go out to those in our community who are struggling with food insecurity,” said Jennifer Hicks, communications director for the greater spokane region for the Church.

This donation comes at a time when The Salvation Army has seen a dramatic increase in need but also a decrease in donations.

On average, The Salvation Army’s food bank serves 140 households per day each receiving about 75 pounds of food. That comes out to approximately 10,500 lbs. of food a day.

The 53-foot semi-truck carrying the food, grown and processed by the Church, will originate from Welfare Square in Salt Lake City. Church members throughout the region and world donate to the food program.