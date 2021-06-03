Share this story!

























Living Sober: 5 Tips for Staying the Course

Sponsored Post

contributed image

A recent survey revealed that around 19.7 million Americans battle with substance addiction per year.

If you’ve found yourself questioning your own addiction, it’s safe to say you are not alone. Fortunately, living sober is attainable for every recovering addict with a little extra effort and determination.

So how can you navigate sober living and achieve long-term sobriety? Follow along for five sober living tips you need to know to accomplish your goals.

1. Identify Addiction Triggers

Every individual will have different triggers that send them into a sobriety spiral. The key to avoiding the pressure and discomfort of being faced with these triggers is identifying them and forming a realistic plan.

Some triggers, such as being around others who use drugs or alcohol, may be easier to avoid than others. While removing yourself from the situation is always the most effective course of action, it’s a wise idea to have backup plans to retreat.

This is especially important if your triggers include emotional factors such as stress, relationship troubles, or even finances.

Once you know what your addiction triggers are, you’ll be better equipped to resolve them rather than let them set you back.

2. Know the Signs

Before a physical relapse takes place, an addict first experiences an emotional and mental relapse. These first two stages of relapse allow you to stop the relapse in its tracks and refocus.

Some of the common signs of relapse include returning to addictive thinking patterns, allowing self-defeating behaviors, seeking out triggers or surrounding yourself with others who drink or use drugs, or even thinking less rationally.

Identify your personal warning signs and keep yourself accountable by checking in on a regular basis.

3. Seek Support

Going to an AA meeting is not a cop-out. In fact, support groups and meetings are one of the most effective ways to maintain sober living.

Even if you have been sober for years, seeking support from a counselor, group, or even family and friends is an excellent tool for staying sober. There’s no shame or defeat in admitting you need help and allowing yourself the support you deserve.

4. Stick to the Steps

You’re likely already familiar with the 12 steps of recovery, but how important are these steps to success?

Each of the 12 steps taps into a deeper resolve than just ‘quitting drinking’. These steps are designed to help you work through emotional and mental obstacles that may get in the way of your long-term sobriety.

If the traditional steps are not keeping you motivated, consider investigating spiritual principles of sobriety for a more personal approach. The spiritual principles of AA are tied directly into the 12 steps and allow you to reconnect with whatever higher power you believe in to achieve lasting and meaningful results.

5. Celebrate Milestones

Don’t forget to celebrate your wins. When recovering from an addiction, it can be really easy to focus on what not to do and forget about all the things you are doing right!

Take the time to appreciate how far you’ve come, and reward yourself for your accomplishments.

Living Sober and Happy

Now that you know these five tips for living sober, you can set out on your path to long-term sobriety. From knowing your addiction triggers to celebrating success, we’re confident these sober living tips will help you on your way to success.

Want to learn more about the spiritual connection of your sobriety? Check out our other articles to discover the difference of spiritual principles today and experience a life better lived.