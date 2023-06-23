Share this story!

Letting God Prevail Increases My Faith Despite the Trials

Commentary by Jennifer Hicks

As a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, I recognize Russell M. Nelson as the Lord’s mouthpiece on earth, a living prophet. Something he taught in October 2020, at our church’s biannual General Conference from Salt Lake City, was a concept that I have pondered time and again since then. He shared what it means to “let God prevail” in one’s life.

President Nelson said that each person on earth is given the opportunity to “let God prevail.” It is a choice that is ours alone, according to him. Letting God prevail can make all the difference in this journey we call life.

As I write this, I continue to struggle with a severe trial with one of my eyes that doesn’t seem to end, and I keep reminding myself to “let God prevail.” It gives me peace when I submit to these thoughts of trusting in God’s timing for my healing, and to remember that I will be OK, even if it doesn’t fully heal. So much of this is beyond my control, so I have let go and have faith.

The concept of being willing to let God be the focus of our lives is key. President Nelson states that “we can choose to let God be the most powerful influence in our lives, or not.” Each day, I strive to pay my devotion to God through studying scripture, praying and trying to treat others with grace and love (though I am not perfect). Where I feel truly tested is through personal trials, such as this current health challenge. This is when even more focus on faith in God is needed.

Photo courtesy of the author

With my eye problem, I just got word that I have three more surgeries ahead of me within the next six months. I have prayed, fasted, cried, and many loved ones have been at my side doing the same. My medical providers are using their knowledge and skills to help me, for which I am truly grateful. But, when I have received bad news again and again, at my doctor appointments, I have tried to garner faith by remembering God is aware of my situation, and he is with me. The alternative is losing hope or feeling angry, and that just isn’t where I want to go.

Before these eye problems manifested themselves, I remember standing in my backyard and a thought came powerfully into my mind. I had a thought that God gives us experiences to fill in the areas in our development that may be lacking.

This insight came right before I ended up with a retinal tear, then a retinal detachment and, finally, complications with scar tissue on the retina. Could this experience be the next lesson in the curriculum of my “life school” experience? I believe it is.

This trial is giving me new opportunities to grow in my faith, be more grateful for what I do have, become more patient and mindful of others and to feel the Lord’s love for me through the merciful acts of others.

Living with blurry vision in one eye for a prolonged period has given me a new understanding for those who deal with a similar challenge. I know three people who function with vision in only one eye and know several who are completely blind. My heart goes out to them.

As I “let God prevail,” I feel stronger and more courageous. I know I can keep going, keep hoping, keep trying and submit cheerfully to God’s will, because I trust that his ways are higher than mine and his purposes are beyond my understanding. Through him, no matter what happens, it will all be OK.