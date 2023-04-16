Letter to the Editor: We Will Advocate for the Right to Reproductive Healthcare, Freedom

The Community Congregational United Church of Christ in Pullman and the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse in Moscow, Idaho share many of the same values, including everyone’s right to reproductive healthcare and freedom.

Pullman shares a border with Idaho, a state with a total abortion ban and where providers can be charged with a felony for providing abortion care. This extreme law that criminalizes reproductive rights is leading to an increase of Idahoans crossing the border to Washington for abortion services.

CCUCC and UUCP will continue to work together to advocate for reproductive justice as a human right. The Planned Parenthood Clinic in Pullman provides access to reproductive healthcare, including abortions. CCUCC and UUCP believe this is an important public health service. As faith leaders, we respect everyone’s ability to make their own deeply personal health care decisions without political and government intrusion or moral judgement.

Signed,

Interim Pastor Gary Jewell on behalf of the Community Congregational United Church of Christ

Rev. Dr. Elizabeth Stevens on behalf of theUnitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse