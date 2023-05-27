Letter to the Editor: We Stand with Trans Kids’ Parents
Reckless, hateful speech from a religious leader has no place in our public discourse. As Faith Leaders and Leaders of Conscience of Eastern Washington and North Idaho, (FLLC), we recognize Jason Graber’s speech at Sure Foundation Baptist Church in Spokane as an incitement to violence and terrorism.
We acknowledge that there are many perspectives on gender and sexuality within faiths. We denounce those who call for the terrorizing and killing of any human being in the name of faith. Repentance is a Christian practice, and we strongly recommend that Jason Graber, as a Christian, repent of his words of terrorism, hate and violence and return to a humble walk with his God.
Further, as people of many faiths and organizations of conscience, we ask every citizen to step back from any ideology that uses violence and intimidation, and to prayerfully consider what constitutes responsible public speech.
The Rev. Gen Heywood, convener of FLLC, Pastor of Veradale UCC
Pam Silverstein MD, member Jewish community
Sr. Pat Millen, OSF, Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia
Don Young, Life Deacon, Veradale UCC
Jan Young, Music Minister, Veradale UCC
The Rev. Rick Matters, Episcopal Church
Dr. Scott Starbuck, Manito Presbyterian Church
The Rev. Pamela Starbuck, Manito Presbyterian Church
The Rev. Liv Larson Andrews, Salem Lutheran Church, Spokane
The Rev. Kaye Hult, UCC, member of Shalom UCC, Spokane
Lauren McCroskey, FLLC, Coeur d’ Alene.
Quan Yin Lynne H. Williams. MD, Baraka Sufi Community
Elise DeGooyer, Faith Action Network
The Rev. Alissa Amestoy, Pastor of Spokane Valley UMC
Naghmana Sherazi, MCAS
The Rev. Bob Feeny, Pastor of Westminster United Church of Christ
Pava Young, FLLC, Spokane
Roger Hudson, New Story Spokane
The Rev. Joan Broeckling, One Peace, Many Paths
The Rev. Jeannette Solimine, UCC, Colfax, WA
The Rev. Paul Benz. WA Partners for Social Change
Petra Hoy, NAACP Education Committee Member
The Rev. Debra L Conklin, Pastor, Liberty Park and St Paul’s United Methodist Churches
The Rev. Jim CastroLang, United Church of Christ pastor and Faith Action Network Board Member
The Very Rev. Heather VanDeventer, Dean, St. John’s Cathedral