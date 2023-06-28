Share this story!

Letter to the Editor: Veradale UCC Was the Target of Hatred

For well over 100 years, Veradale United of Christ has made its home in Spokane Valley. It is a beacon of hope for many who believe in its mission to worship God in Christ, welcome all and work for justice and peace.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, June 25, 2023, someone chose to target this church: Pride flags were stolen, banners for Black Lives Matter and Pride were torn down and diesel fuel was poured onto the grounds.

We may never know who committed these crimes of hate toward a church that has a tradition of always championing equal rights and standing firm for justice for all people. We do know that Veradale United Church of Christ is living its mission because it has become the target of those who fear and hate what it represents.

Acts of vandalism and violence will not silence the church. On Sunday morning the church bell at 611 North Progress Road in Spokane Valley will ring its invitation of love and welcome, no matter where you are on life’s journey.

Don and Jan Young, Life Deacons, Veradale United Church of Christ