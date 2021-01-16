Share this story!



















7 Shares

Letter to the Editor: Standing United Against Violence

As Faith Leaders and Leaders of Conscience of Eastern Washington and North Idaho, we reach out to our fellow citizens to stand united against the violence that took place at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6. We call upon all Republican and Democratic public servants, politicians, and religious authorities to courageously speak out and condemn this attack on democracy and its institutions.

Our nation’s healing requires that all those involved, regardless of their office, religion, or skin color, stand before a court of law to be held accountable for their actions. This includes President Trump, the 12 Republican Senators and 126 Republican Representatives who enabled him, and the thousands in the mob who caused harm, terror, and destruction. Find your elected officials at https://www.usa.gov/elected-officials and contact them.

Furthermore, we must challenge the media outlets that wittingly and unwittingly repeated the extremists’ and the President’s lies. Their audiences sincerely believed that the election was stolen. This moved citizens to violence. Our nation will continue to be devastated if we tolerate the further repetition of unsubstantiated accusations and assertions. At the same time, we recognize the reporters who put their lives in danger to provide accurate coverage.

To heal our nation, a full investigation into why the capital police were left unable to maintain order must be made and those responsible must be held accountable. Noting that the police presence was far more substantial during the March for Science, the Women’s March, and all Black Lives Matters events, we seek answers to the questions about the role of the President and law makers in the lack of security. Further, we join with all people of conscience in recognizing that systemic racism played a major role as did the cultural tolerance of radicalized “Christian” whites. We must face this and commit ourselves to the dismantling of systemic racism and religious extremism of every kind.

Wherever you live and work, let that be the place where you are the change. Join with us, as people of all spiritual practices and political parties, in strengthening our democracy. Demand verifiable facts from ourselves, every leader, and all media outlets. Contact those in power and demand that we refocus ourselves and our nation on the common good which begins with holding accountable those who were part of the attack.

Sincerely.

To submit a letter to the editor, email TracySimmons@SpokaneFAVS.com