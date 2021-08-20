Share this story!

























Letter To The Editor: Remaining grounded in measurable facts

An Open Letter to the Central Valley School District Board of Directors,



Faith Leaders and Leaders of Conscience of Eastern Washington and North Idaho continue to be concerned about the pressure you are receiving from people who are pushing misinformed agendas.

We fully support the board in remaining grounded in measurable facts not fear.

We fully support the board in following WA Department of Health COVID recommendations, and being willing to adjust your response when there is new scientific information. It is a hallmark of education that we make new decisions when we have additional factual information.

We fully support the board in following the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) guidelines and offering students medically accurate sexual health education. The fear around this issue has missed the reality that our children are on the internet and getting information that is not age appropriate or even factual. In contrast, age appropriate, scientifically based education on their relationships and their rights to their own bodies is a necessary counter measure.

We fully support the board in complying with the OSPI standards related to equality. Following Washington state law means that there is to be no discrimination in public schools.

We fully support the board in teaching history factually and honestly. Teachers can tell the truth about when our country lived up to our ideals of liberty and justice for all and when we have fallen short. We can speak truthfully about our historic harms to Indigenous people, Blacks, Latinx, differently abled people, women, and LGBTQ+ people. We can also celebrate their amazing contributions to our American Dream.

Please, continue to let verifiable facts be your guide. Continue protecting the health and safety of the students as well as the teachers and staff. Continue to use the best factual information available and when there is new factual information, make new responsible changes.

Sincerely,