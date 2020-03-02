Home / Commentary / Letter To The Editor: Plan Now for the Person You Will Be

Letter To The Editor: Plan Now for the Person You Will Be

Gen Heywood

As the coronavirus expands its territory, we, the Faith Leaders and Leaders of Conscience of Eastern Washington and North Idaho, call on everyone to prepare with compassion, diligence, and trust in good science.

Compassion: “Our greatest enemy right now is not the virus itself. It’s fear, rumors and stigma,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom. So, strategize how you will respond. Lawmakers, help small businesses when employees are sick. Financially assist families when they cannot work. Support street medicine programs. Address the disproportional impacts on communities of color. Neighbors, make a plan to be actively compassionate while following CDC guidelines. Create ways to help working parents when healthy kids cannot go to school. Be determined to call, video chat, bring food to the doorstep of the sick, send cards of encouragement. Plan now for what kind of person you will be.

Diligence: Listen, learn, and prepare. Watch for news from the CDC and Spokane’s Regional Health District. Keep aware of what is being reported. Prepare your home with supplies as you would for an oncoming storm. While storms may change direction, we still take the forecast seriously.

Trust in good science: Wash your hands thoroughly. Cough into the crook of your elbow. Wash all surfaces. When you have symptoms, seek advice from your health care provider.

Be cautious. Pay attention. Make a courageous plan to control fear with facts. Challenge each other to let good science and compassion unite us. This storm will pass. Our response will live beyond.

Faith Leaders and Leaders of Conscience, Eastern Washington and North Idaho

You can submit your Letter to the Editor to tracysimmons@spokanefavs.com.

Gen Heywood is the pastor of Veradale United Church of Christ in Spokane Valley and is organizing a group called "Faith Leaders and Leaders of Conscience" in Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

