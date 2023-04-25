Share this story!

Letter to the Editor: Pipeline Threatens Our Safety

To submit a Letter to the Editor email TracySimmons@SpokaneFāVS.com

As people of faith and conscience, we call for halting TC Energy’s plans to add more fracked gas to the Gas Transmission Northwest (GTN) pipeline through its “GTN Xpress.”

GTN Xpress is dangerous for our wetlands, water sources and our communities, particularly for those of us in Spokane Valley and Liberty Lake where the pipeline runs under the Spokane River, near Ridgeline High School, and under Valley Real Life’s church playground near our Saltese wetlands.

This past week, our communities joined with people of faith and conscience to celebrate Earth Day by sharing our commitment to care for creation. Adding more fracked gas to an aging pipeline is a threat to humans and wildlife. An expansion will result in more leaks, widen the “blast zone” of potential explosions and risk the safety of our communities.

Recently, Pipeline Safety Trust detailed GTN Xpress’ risks to our communities and the environment. Regulators must listen to what these pipeline experts say.



We, along with nearly 400 faith leaders in Idaho, Washington and Oregon, are asking the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to deny this dangerous and immoral project.

We are grateful that Governor Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson have both asked FERC to deny the project. We ask Senators Murray and Cantwell to share in protecting creation by calling on FERC to reject GTN Xpress.

Signed,

Rev. Gen Heywood, Faith Leaders and Leaders of Conscience