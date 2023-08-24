Share this story!

Letter to the Editor: Civic Leaders Must Reject Christian Nationalism and White Supremacy

As Faith Leaders and Leaders of Conscience of Eastern Washington and North Idaho, we are disturbed at the recent presence of Mayor Nadine Woodward at the “Let Us Worship” rally where she was on stage with Sean Feucht and Matt Shea.

Feucht was well advertised as being featured at this event and is known for his bigotry toward LGBTQ+ people and his embrace of the label of “Christian nationalist.” Matt Shea is known for his violent Christian dominionist and white supremacist ideology as put forth in his “Biblical Basis for War.”

We hold fast to the separation of church and state, as articulated in our nation’s constitution. Further, we reject these attempts to cloak bigotry in religious language. We ask you to do the same.

When our civic leaders stand on the same stage with organizers of an event that excludes and divides our people, they must be called to account and reminded of their civic responsibilities to a City with the new slogan “In Spokane, We All Belong.”

We ask that you, as leaders for the City of Spokane join with us in

Holding fast to the separation of church and state. Rejecting attempts to cloak bigotry in religious language. Making clear that civic leaders give no support to the ideology of Christian nationalism or white supremacy.

In peace,