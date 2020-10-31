Letter to the Editor: An Open letter to the Spokane Regional Health Board

We the undersigned Faith Leaders and Leaders of Conscience are greatly concerned by the Spokane Regional Health Board’s actions concerning Dr. Lutz.
We require truthful and clear reasons for why, in the middle of a pandemic, irreconcilable differences are enough to remove a health officer?
How does the Board plan to guarantee the public receives scientific and not politicized guidance?
What is the process by which SRHD will be transparent to the citizens?
We are monitoring this situation closely.
Signed,
Rev. Genavieve Heywood, Veradale United Church of Christ
Rev. Rick Matters, Episcopal Priest
Rev. Scott Starbuck, Manito Presbyterian
Rev. Pamela Starbuck, Manito Presbyterian
Rev. Chris Snow, North Hill Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)
Rev Jim CastroLang, Faith Action Network
Rev Andy CastroLang, Westminster Congregational United Church of Christ
Naghmana Sherazi, Chair of Muslims for Community, Action & Support
Luke Lavin, Director of Mission and Ministry at Gonzaga University
Pam Silverstein MD member Jewish community
Don and Jan Young, Members Veradale United Church of Christ
Rev. Heather Tadlock, Bethany Presbyterian Church
Larry A. Weiser, member of the Jewish Community and Professor Emeritus Gonzaga University School of Law
Pat McCormick, 350 Spokane Interfaith Group
Lynne H. Williams, MD, Baraka Interfaith Spiritual Community
Rev. Liv Larson Andrews, Salem Lutheran Church
Lauren Schubring, Regional Organizer, Faith Action Network,
The NAACP Spokane Chapter 1137
You can send your signed Letter to the Editor at Tracy.Simmons@SpokaneFAVS.com.
