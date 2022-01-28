Letter to the Editor: A Note to Spokane’s Jewish Community

To All Our Jewish Neighbors,

As Faith Leaders and Leaders of Conscience here in the Inland Northwest, we reach out to you as you recover from the news of yet another act of violence against the Jewish community with the hostage crisis at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas.

All of us who seek to create welcoming communities share in the shock and grief. It brings back memories of the shooting at Tree of Life synagogue, Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Mother Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, Jewish Community Center and Village Shalom retirement center, Overland Park, Kansas, and too many more. All of these were places that welcomed everyone just as you do.

You are not alone. We recognize the pain. We continue working together to pull the arc of history toward the day when we will have a world where justice and respect will be so well practiced that peace may prevail.

Your neighbors,

The Rev. Genavieve Heywood, convener, Faith Leaders and Leaders of Conscience of Eastern Washington and North Idaho

Naomi Hanvey, Music Minister, Veradale United Church of Christ, Spokane Valley, WA

Justin Hanvey, Web Page Minister, Veradale United Church of Christ, Spokane Valley, WA

The Rev. Rick Matters, Episcopal Church, Tri-Cities and Spokane, WA

Sr. Pat Millen, OSF, Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia, Spokane, WA

Barbara Miller, director of the Silver Valley Community Resource Center, Kellogg, ID

The Rev. Andrea CastroLang, Pastor, Westminster UCC, Spokane WA

Liz Moore, Peace & Justice Action League of Spokane, WA

Don Young, Life Deacon, Veradale United Church of Christ, Spokane Valley, WA

Jan Young, Worship Team, Veradale United Church of Christ, Spokane Valley, WA

Charity Bagatsing-Doyl, Spokane’s United We Stand, Spokane, WA

Petra Hoy, Community Organizer, Spokane Valley, WA

The Rev. Dr. Mark Finney, Pastor, Emmaus Church, Spokane, WA

Quan Yin Lynne Williams, MD, Sufi, Spokane, WA

The Rev. Pamela Starbuck, pastor, Manito Presbyterian Church, Spokane, WA

The Rev. Dr. Scott Starbuck, pastor, Manito Presbyterian Church, Spokane, WA

Tracy Morgan, member of Buddhist community, Newport, WA

Mary Stamp, The Fig Tree, Spokane, WA

The Rev. Kaye Hult, Post Falls, ID

Leilani DeLong, RN, retired, Spokane Valley, WA

Rev. Roger D. Hudson, United Methodist Church, Spokane, WA

Rev Jim CastroLang, United Church of Christ Pastor & Faith Action Network (FAN) Board Member

Elise DeGooyer, Executive Director, Faith Action Network, Washington State

The Rev. Liv Larson Andrews, pastor, Salem Lutheran Church, Spokane, WA

Rev. Jeannette Solimine, United Church of Christ, Colfax, WA

The Rev. Walter Kendricks, Pastor, Morning Star Baptist of Spokane, Eastern Washington Commissioner for African American Affairs

The Rev. Joan Broeckling, One Peace Many Paths, Spokane, WA

The Rev. Debra Conklin, Pastor, St Pauls and Liberty Park United Methodist Churches, Spokane.

The gathering of Faith Leaders and Leaders of Conscience began as part of the Poor People’s Campaign. It brings together people of faith and non-faith organizations who speak with a moral voice. Each member of this group represent a larger group. Currently participants include: Atheists; Bahais; Buddhists; Christians; Community Organizers; Faith Action Network; The Fig Tree Newspaper; Jews; Muslims; One Peace, Many Paths; Pax Christi; Responsible Growth NE Washington; RiverKeeper; River Warrior Society; Silver Valley Community Center; Spokane Faith and Values; Sufis;Tenants’ Union; Unitarians; Unity; Wiccans; 350 Spokane, and more.