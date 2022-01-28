fbpx

Letter to the Editor: A Note to Spokane’s Jewish Community

Gen Heywood 3 days ago Commentary Leave a comment 386 Views

Share this story!
3            
3
Shares

Letter to the Editor: A Note to Spokane’s Jewish Community

To All Our Jewish Neighbors,

As Faith Leaders and Leaders of Conscience here in the Inland Northwest, we reach out to you as you recover from the news of yet another act of violence against the Jewish community with the hostage crisis at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas.

All of us who seek to create welcoming communities share in the shock and grief. It brings back memories of the shooting at  Tree of Life synagogue, Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Mother Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, Jewish Community Center and Village Shalom retirement center, Overland Park, Kansas, and too many more. All of these were places that welcomed everyone just as you do.

You are not alone. We recognize the pain. We continue working together to pull the arc of history toward the day when we will have a world where justice and respect will be so well practiced that peace may prevail.

Your neighbors,

The Rev. Genavieve Heywood, convener, Faith Leaders and Leaders of Conscience of Eastern Washington and North Idaho

Naomi Hanvey, Music Minister, Veradale United Church of Christ, Spokane Valley, WA

Justin Hanvey, Web Page Minister, Veradale United Church of Christ, Spokane Valley, WA

The Rev. Rick Matters, Episcopal Church, Tri-Cities and Spokane, WA

Sr. Pat Millen, OSF, Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia, Spokane, WA

Barbara Miller, director of the Silver Valley Community Resource Center, Kellogg, ID

The Rev. Andrea CastroLang,  Pastor, Westminster UCC, Spokane WA

Liz Moore, Peace & Justice Action League of Spokane, WA

Don Young, Life Deacon, Veradale United Church of Christ, Spokane Valley, WA

Jan Young, Worship Team, Veradale United Church of Christ, Spokane Valley, WA

Charity Bagatsing-Doyl, Spokane’s United We Stand, Spokane, WA

Petra Hoy, Community Organizer, Spokane Valley, WA

The Rev. Dr. Mark Finney, Pastor, Emmaus Church, Spokane, WA

Quan Yin Lynne Williams, MD, Sufi, Spokane, WA

The Rev. Pamela Starbuck, pastor, Manito Presbyterian Church, Spokane, WA

The Rev. Dr. Scott Starbuck, pastor, Manito Presbyterian Church, Spokane, WA

Tracy Morgan, member of Buddhist community, Newport, WA

Mary Stamp, The Fig Tree, Spokane, WA

The Rev. Kaye Hult, Post Falls, ID

Leilani DeLong, RN, retired, Spokane Valley, WA

Rev. Roger D. Hudson, United Methodist Church, Spokane, WA

Rev Jim CastroLang, United Church of Christ Pastor & Faith Action Network (FAN) Board Member

Elise DeGooyer, Executive Director, Faith Action Network, Washington State

The Rev. Liv Larson Andrews, pastor, Salem Lutheran Church, Spokane, WA

Rev. Jeannette Solimine, United Church of Christ, Colfax, WA

The Rev. Walter Kendricks, Pastor, Morning Star Baptist of Spokane, Eastern Washington Commissioner for African American Affairs

The Rev. Joan Broeckling, One Peace Many Paths, Spokane, WA

The Rev. Debra Conklin, Pastor, St Pauls and Liberty Park United Methodist Churches, Spokane. 

The gathering of Faith Leaders and Leaders of Conscience began as part of the Poor People’s Campaign. It brings together people of faith and non-faith organizations who speak with a moral voice. Each member of this group represent a larger group. Currently participants include: Atheists; Bahais; Buddhists; Christians; Community Organizers; Faith Action Network; The Fig Tree Newspaper; Jews; Muslims; One Peace, Many Paths; Pax Christi; Responsible Growth NE Washington; RiverKeeper; River Warrior Society; Silver Valley Community Center; Spokane Faith and Values; Sufis;Tenants’ Union; Unitarians; Unity; Wiccans; 350 Spokane, and more.

About Gen Heywood

Rev. Gen Heywood has been active in parish ministry for more than 30 years. From small towns to big cities, she always lets the needs of the community and the congregation be her guide. Gen credits the supportive leadership of Veradale United Church of Christ for including her work to overcome racism, poverty, the war economy, and ecological devastation as part of her ministry. “Veradale UCC is a small church with a powerful faith. They are the reason I can be a witness for a world where we do justice, live with compassion, and walk humbly with the Divine.”

Gen grow up in rural Maine. She received a BA in Music Therapy and German from Emmanuel College in Boston, MA and her M.Div. from Andover Newton Theological School in Newton, MA. She is a life long learner who lives in Spokane Valley, WA with her three dogs as well as, sometimes, with her amazing young adult children.

View All Posts

Tags

Check Also

In ‘Don’t Look Up,’ God Leaves Armageddon To Humans

“Don’t Look Up” is the latest controversial Netflix movie with a determined message: The world is ending, but no one believes it. Intended to be funny and serious at the same time, the film uses cheap jokes that, unfortunately, drown most of its depth — and what little hope and faith exists rests on a handful of characters.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved