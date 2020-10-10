Let’s Grieve Together. With It Comes Hope, Endurance, Humanity

By Gen Heywood
The Faith Leaders and Leaders of Conscience of Eastern Washington and North Idaho (FLLC) have begun Grieving Together Vigils. They will be held from 6 – 6:30 p.m each Tuesday throughout October.
In partnership with The Mourning Project, we grieve the more than 212,000 people who have who have died to Covid-19 in our country. We also grieve, “all the other losses of the unconstrained pandemic: unsafe schools, unsafe workplaces, unemployment. By gathering, we reclaim our unity and our commitment to peaceful elections, and defuse the rising risk of violence.”
In this recording, hear the words of a medical doctor and a person recovering from Covid-19. Take a moment to allow yourself to grieve because that suffering can create endurance and through that, character, and with this, hope. We can grieve together and hold onto our shared humanity.
