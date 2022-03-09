Latina Community Members to Share Their Stories This Week at Pullman Church

On Thursday evening, three local Latina women will share their stories, followed by discussion and dialogue with the audience, at Community Congregational United Church of Christ in Pullman.

The event is part of the Neighbors in Dialogue series and will be held Thursday, (March 10) at 6:30 p.m., at Community Congregational UCC, 525 Campus St. in Pullman. It will also be available on Zoom. Virtual attendees are asked to register.

The speakers are Marena Guzman, PhD candidate in Molecular Biosciences at WSU and advisor for the Crimson Group (WSU student organization for undocumented students & allies); Sonia López-López, assistant professor of Spanish at WSU and Lucila (Luci) Loera-Herrera, executive director, Office for Access & Opportunity at WSU.

The first presentation in the series was held in June, 2021 at Sacred Heart Church.

This event is sponsored by Sacred Heart Social Justice Ministry and the Justice and Witness Team at Community Congregational United Church of Christ, with the purpose of listening to various members of our community and breaking down barriers of misunderstanding, according to a press release.