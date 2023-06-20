Share this story!

Juneteenth Marked Another Anniversary: The Hanging of 10 Baha’i Women in Iran

Commentary by Pete Haug

On this last Juneteenth we celebrated the official 1865 end of slavery in the United States, an event far more widely known than another that occurred more recently in a distant land. Juneteenth is joyous. The other, reprehensible.

Sunday recalled another anniversary, the public hangings, on June 18, 1983, of 10 Baha’i women in Shiraz, Iran. This anniversary — the 40th — begins a year-long campaign led by the Baha’i International Community (BIC) in Geneva: #OurtStoryIsOne. The worldwide commemoration will honor the sacrifices of those women.

Announcing the campaign, the BIC summarized events of that night: “The women were hanged one by one, each forced to watch the next woman’s death in a harrowing attempt to coerce them into recanting their faith.”

The youngest was 17, with most in their 20s. Global leaders at the time appealed “for condemned Baha’i women and men to be released from their death sentences,” according to the BIC, “but to no avail.” Human rights groups and ordinary citizens around the world “were shocked and outraged at this barbaric act by the Iranian authorities.”

It wasn’t unprecedented. Since the Baha’i faith began in 19th century Iran, successive regimes have brutally repressed Baha’is, as documented at the Archives of Baha’i Persecution in Iran.

Only One Chapter

This was one chapter “in the unfolding story of Iranian women’s resilience and sacrifice for equality,” said Simin Fahandei, the BIC representative to the United Nations. “Today, in the blood, tears and wounds of thousands of young women in Iran seeking equality, we can see echoes of the injustice suffered by the 10 women of Shiraz,” whose tragic deaths “touched the lives of many.”

Yesterday, Fahandei said, “We see the same spirit, the same choice being made: to stand up for the principles of justice and equality with utmost effort. Though mistreated and imprisoned, today’s women — just like those before them — are bravely striving for a just and prosperous Iran.”

In contrast to many other cultures, Iran’s Baha’i community “has always called for the full participation of women in all spheres of life in society,” Fahandei added, “and has paid a heavy price for it.” She noted that the “more than 40 years of systematic persecution … has now sadly been extended to all Iranians,” yet “the Baha’i community has insisted on its right to serve Iran, which it regards as a sacred land.” Baha’is have done this, she said, “by promoting gender equality, justice and access to education, regardless of the consequences to their lives.”

Some of the Baha’í women executed four decades ago were charged with “providing moral education to young children, both girls and boys,” the BIC said. But this is not new: “Baha’is in Iran have promoted gender equality through efforts at every level, including the establishment of schools for girls” since the 19th century.

During the decades following those executions, “hundreds more Bahá’í women have been severely persecuted,” the BIC statement said. They have faced “discrimination both as women and as Baha’is. After the [1979] Revolution, Baha’i women serving in prominent social positions in the country were dismissed from their jobs, arrested and imprisoned, tortured, or executed.” Further, “Those left to live were barred from universities, public employment and virtually all aspects of social life.”

Launched in mid-May, the “#OurStoryIsOne” campaign has been gaining momentum worldwide. For example, the National Spiritual Assembly of the Baha’is of the United States urged American Baha’is to join efforts of 22 national Baha’i assemblies worldwide to contribute songs, brief videos, graphic arts, poetry and social media posts, or to host public events and memorials, to draw attention to this commemorative campaign throughout the upcoming year.

Even if You’re not a Baha’i …

What can others do to show support? If you know Baha’is, ask how you might help. Or you can call toll-free 1-800-228-6483 for information about reaching a Baha’i community near you. And of course, prayers are always welcome. Use your own prayers, or choose from a compilation of Baha’i prayers at https://www.bahaiprayers.org/ . Readers can also research Baha’i beliefs at the Baha’i Reference Library, https://www.bahai.org/library/ . It contains authenticated translations of writings by the central figures of the Baha’i Faith.

This prayer was written by ‘Abdu’l-Baha for a woman who has departed this earthly life:

O my God, O Forgiver of sins and Dispeller of afflictions! O Thou Who art pardoning and merciful! I raise my suppliant hands to Thee, tearfully beseeching the court of Thy divine Essence to forgive, through Thy mercy and pardon, Thy handmaiden who hath ascended unto the seat of truth. Cause her, O Lord, to be overshadowed by the clouds of Thy bounty and favor, immerse her in the ocean of Thy forgiveness and clemency, and enable her to enter the sanctified abode, Thy heavenly Paradise.

Thou art, verily, the Mighty, the Compassionate, the Generous, the Merciful.