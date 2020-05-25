June Coffee Talk “The Value of Human Connection”

Quarantine and social distancing has caused many of us to realize how much we miss our face-to-face communities.
Join FāVS panelists for a discussion on the value of human connection at this digital Coffee Talk at 10 a.m., June 6 via Zoom (Register here for link).
Presenters are:
- Ven. Thubten Nyima from Sravasti Abbey
- Rev. Martin Elfert – an Episcopal priest in Portland who writes our “Father Knows Best” column
- Nick Damascus – our Ask An Eastern Orthodox Christian writer
- Patty Bruininks, a professor of Psychology at Whitworth and FāVS columnist
We can’t pass the basket like we normally do at Coffee Talks, but hope you’ll consider donating anyway.
Register for Coffee Talk to get the Zoom link:
