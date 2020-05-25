fbpx

June Coffee Talk “The Value of Human Connection”

Tracy Simmons 10 hours ago COVID-19, News Leave a comment 91 Views

Quarantine and social distancing has caused many of us to realize how much we miss our face-to-face communities.

Join FāVS panelists for a discussion on the value of human connection at this digital Coffee Talk at 10 a.m., June 6 via Zoom (Register here for link).

Presenters are:

We can’t pass the basket like we normally do at Coffee Talks, but hope you’ll consider donating anyway.

Register for Coffee Talk to get the Zoom link:

