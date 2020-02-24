Home / News / Join FāVS for a Mixer March 3 at Whistle Punk Brewing

Join FāVS for a Mixer March 3 at Whistle Punk Brewing

Tracy Simmons 2 hours ago News Leave a comment 20 Views

Come have a pint with FāVS readers, writers and volunteers at this informal mixer on March 3 at Whistle Punk Brewing in downtown Spokane.

Mixers are a time to socialize with the diverse FāVS community and discuss faith, ethics and everything in between.

Similar to Coffee Talks, the Mixer is a way to keep the conversation going offline.

Whistle Punk is owned by father-son team Craig and Matt Hanson who pride themselves in providing a variety of locally brewed taps for their guests.

Outside food is allowed and non-alcoholic drinks are available. The bar does not allow anyone under 21-years old.

The event will be March 3 from 6-8 p.m. at Whistle Punk, 122 S Monroe St #4007.

FāVS t-shirts will be available for sale.

Help support FāVS by becoming a member so we can host more events like this!

Tracy Simmons

About Tracy Simmons

Tracy Simmons is an award winning journalist specializing in religion reporting, digital entrepreneurship and social journalism. In her 15 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti.
Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas and Connecticut. Currently she serves as the executive director of SpokaneFAVS.com, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Wash. She is also a Lecture of Strategic Communication at the University of Idaho.

She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and for the Religion News Service.

