Join FāVS for a Mixer March 3 at Whistle Punk Brewing

Come have a pint with FāVS readers, writers and volunteers at this informal mixer on March 3 at Whistle Punk Brewing in downtown Spokane.
Mixers are a time to socialize with the diverse FāVS community and discuss faith, ethics and everything in between.
Similar to Coffee Talks, the Mixer is a way to keep the conversation going offline.
Whistle Punk is owned by father-son team Craig and Matt Hanson who pride themselves in providing a variety of locally brewed taps for their guests.
Outside food is allowed and non-alcoholic drinks are available. The bar does not allow anyone under 21-years old.
The event will be March 3 from 6-8 p.m. at Whistle Punk, 122 S Monroe St #4007.
FāVS t-shirts will be available for sale.
Help support FāVS by becoming a member so we can host more events like this!
