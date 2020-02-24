Join FāVS for a Mixer March 3 at Whistle Punk Brewing

Share this story!



















1 Share

Come have a pint with FāVS readers, writers and volunteers at this informal mixer on March 3 at Whistle Punk Brewing in downtown Spokane.

Mixers are a time to socialize with the diverse FāVS community and discuss faith, ethics and everything in between.

Similar to Coffee Talks, the Mixer is a way to keep the conversation going offline.

Whistle Punk is owned by father-son team Craig and Matt Hanson who pride themselves in providing a variety of locally brewed taps for their guests.

Outside food is allowed and non-alcoholic drinks are available. The bar does not allow anyone under 21-years old.

The event will be March 3 from 6-8 p.m. at Whistle Punk, 122 S Monroe St #4007.

FāVS t-shirts will be available for sale.

Help support FāVS by becoming a member so we can host more events like this!