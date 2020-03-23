Join FāVS For a Live Video Chat on Engaging Faith Communities Online, Beyond Worship

Share this story!





















Last week SpokaneFāVS hosted a webinar on how to move worship services online. This week we’ll hold a live Zoom video chat on how to engage your faith community beyond the weekly worship service in the age of COVID-19 restrictions.

FāVS Editor Tracy Simmons will be interviewing Jerry Frear, Jr. before taking questions from attendees.

About Frear:

Jerry Frear, Jr. was an “early adopter” of leveraging internet technology for commercial development. Now, in his third decade at the forefront of internet marketing, Frear wields an exhaustive knowledge of digital marketing, digital media, and technology. Frear is an expert at producing high-impact holistic marketing campaigns that produce quantifiable results. His deep understanding of the digital space allows him to manage the technology behind the scenes and use digital marketing best practices that drive our short and long term growth. In 1990 he founded Under His Wing Ministries with hi wife Beth to serve burned out pastors and missionaries and in 1992 founded National Clergy/Pastor Appreciation Day celebrated in October each year. Jerry has been a pastor and speaker for 30 years.

Guests can join in on Thursday at 4 p.m. PST by clicking this link:

https://uidaho.zoom.us/j/994388723

