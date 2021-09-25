Share this story!























1 Share

Join FāVS Book Club in Reading “An Everyday Cult”

SpokaneFāVS is hosting its second book club starting in October where participants will be reading, “An Everyday Cult” by Gerette Buglion.

Steve Hassan, author of “Combating Cult Mind Control and The Cult of Trump” reviewed the book saying,

In An Everyday Cult, Gerette Buglion shares her passion to educate others about the prevalence and dangers of undue influence. Few cult memoirs offer such depth of knowledge about coercive dynamics and the universal human experience of abuse of power. Her good storytelling and nuanced writing guides the reader through the twists and turns of human vulnerability while also inspiring determination, resilience, and hope.

Spokane FāVS editor, Tracy Simmons, wrote an article on the author in June of this year, and book club organizer, Cassy Benefield, thought this would make an excellent choice for their next book.

Gerette Buglion/Contributed

“I think many, if not all, of us, have past experiences that were cult-like or cultish that we are deprogramming and some of us have experienced a full-blown cult,” said Benefield. “So reading Gerette’s memoir about her 18 years in a cult will be something I think we can all benefit from.”

The book club officially launches on Oct. 1, and participants will meet as a group virtually to discuss it on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 10-11:30 a.m.

They will also be also hosting the author herself via Zoom on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 10-11:30 a.m., to answer questions and describe in more detail her time in a cult and the process of writing this memoir.

If interested, please sign up here or via the form below and let us know if you plan on purchasing the book locally at Wishing Tree Books, where 20% of the purchase will be donated back to SpokaneFāVS.

Additionally, SpokaneFāVS will continue the discussion on spiritual abuse with a virtual Coffee Talk on Oct. 2.