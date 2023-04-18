Share this story!

Is Pop-Up Mindfulness Meditation a Thing? Indaba Coffee and Anam Cara Think So.

In April and May, Indaba will host mindfulness pop-ups with Anam Cara — a spiritual and mindfulness healing space and community.

News Brief by Cassy Benefield

When most people think of pop-ups, they think of those clever pop-up books that delight children of all ages.

Well, for the rest of April and into May, Indaba Coffee Owner Bobby Enslow wants to broaden that definition. He invites people to experience mindfulness pop-ups, or mini, 30-minute workshops, that aim to bring more calm and clarity into their lives.

To do this, the 518 W. Riverside Indaba location will host Anam Cara Owner Hannah Talbot as she teaches techniques in mindfulness and in moving meditations at no charge.

Mondays, from 8 to 8:30 a.m., Talbot will teach people how to navigate their stress to optimize their lives and live with intention. Guests are invited to experience the entire half hour session or stay for parts. The first session on “Managing Stress and Anxiety” took place on Monday, but the rest of the sessions are:

April 24th – Nervous System Optimization

May 1st – Getting Into Flow State

May 8th – Actualizing the Life You Want

May 15th – Making Your Intuition Your Superpower

May 22nd – Mindset Agility

Thursdays, from 5 to 5:30 p.m., the sessions offer various modalities to help people feel balanced, grounded and focused. They are low impact and can be done sitting and standing in various attire. These sessions will explore gentle stretching, Yoga, Qi-Gong and standing meditation. Some days they may focus on a particular element like Earth. Here are the session themes and dates:

April 20th – Mindful Movement for Grounding

April 27th – Mindful Movement for Vitality

May 4th – Mindful Movement for Connection

May 11th – Mindful Movement for Longevity

May 18th – Mindful Movement for Balance

May 25th – Mindful Movement for Expansion

More information about these mini-workshops can be found on Anam Cara’s website events page.