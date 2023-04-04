Share this story!

International Conference on Hate Studies April 10th Registration Deadline Nears

News Brief by Cassy Benefield

The 7th International Conference on Hate Studies will take place in Spokane April 20-22. “The Challenges of Hate in the 21st Century” is this year’s conference theme. The deadline to register is April 10.

“Hate groups and their ideologies continue to evolve and repackage old prejudices in new ways, by exploiting changing technologies and forming alliances across borders,” reads the conference’s description on the website. “These evolutions pose new challenges for those seeking to counter hate in its many forms.”

Co-hosted and sponsored by the Gonzaga Center for the Study of Hate and the Community Colleges of Spokane, the conference spans three-days. Speakers will talk about white supremacy, colonialism, protecting civil liberties, centering communities affected by hate and understanding and countering hate in the northwest.

Charlene Teters will speak about “We the Invisible People” in this year’s keynote address. Teters is a member of the Spokane nation and an artist, writer, educator and activist.

These international conferences are “one of the leading interdisciplinary academic forums on hate, related social problems, and ways to create socially just and inclusive communities,” according to the website.

The conference will be held in the Lair Student Center at the Spokane Community College.

Educators, researchers, advocates and others who want to better analyze and counter hatred in its various manifestation will learn how to help communities grow in commitments to peace, human rights and justice.

Registration fees vary from $25-$300, depending on how much of the conference one attends and if virtually or in-person. For those unable to pay full price, there is a “Living Light” price tier. Visit online for more information.