Interfaith Voices: Domestic Terror Attack and Faith Divides
By Tracy Simmons and Ambreen Khan for Interfaith Voices Radio
This week on Interfaith Voices Radio, we begin by discussing this week’s domestic terror attack on the United States Capitol with religion reporter Jack Jenkins. Then we look at an emerging trend in the West, conservative Christians moving to Idaho, then talk with Tracy Simmons about why she believes more stories that humanize people we don’t understand is an important step in bridging divides.
