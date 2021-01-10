Share this story!





















Interfaith Voices: Domestic Terror Attack and Faith Divides

By Tracy Simmons and Ambreen Khan for Interfaith Voices Radio

This week on Interfaith Voices Radio, we begin by discussing this week’s domestic terror attack on the United States Capitol with religion reporter Jack Jenkins. Then we look at an emerging trend in the West, conservative Christians moving to Idaho, then talk with Tracy Simmons about why she believes more stories that humanize people we don’t understand is an important step in bridging divides.