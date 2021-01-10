Flag of the USA teared apart - Patched together with a Band Aid/DepositPhoto

Interfaith Voices: Domestic Terror Attack and Faith Divides

Tracy Simmons 8 hours ago News 1 Comment 138 Views

By Tracy Simmons and Ambreen Khan for Interfaith Voices Radio

This week on Interfaith Voices Radio, we begin by discussing this week’s domestic terror attack on the United States Capitol with religion reporter Jack Jenkins. Then we look at an emerging trend in the West, conservative Christians moving to Idaho, then talk with Tracy Simmons about why she believes more stories that humanize people we don’t understand is an important step in bridging divides.

About Tracy Simmons

Tracy Simmons is an award winning journalist specializing in religion reporting, digital entrepreneurship and social journalism. In her 15 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti.
Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas and Connecticut. She serves as the executive director of SpokaneFAVS.com, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Wash. She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and for the Religion News Service. She is also a Journalism Instructor at Washington State University.

