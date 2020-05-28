fbpx
FāVS File Photo

Inslee Issues Guidelines for Resuming Religious Services in Spokane

Tracy Simmons 3 hours ago COVID-19, News Leave a comment 115 Views

Share this story!
  • 14
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    14
    Shares

On Wednesday Gov. Jay Inslee announced that houses of worship in counties that have moved to Phase 2 of re-opening can resume on-site services, so long as visitors wear face masks and maintain social distancing.

Churches, mosques, gudwaras and synagogues in Spokane can hold in-person services with up to 25 percent of the building’s capacity, or 50 worshipers, whichever is less. They must also have a sanitization plan in place and limit entry and exit points from buildings.

According to the governor, nothing can consumed during services, which means communion is not allowed.

Singing is permitted with face masks, but choirs are not allowed to perform.

Houses of worship are encouraged to keep a log of attendees in case of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Inslee’s orders include weddings, funerals and religious celebrations.

For counties still in Phase 1, outdoor services are permitted but masks must be warn and gatherings must not exceed 100 people.

Will Your House of Worship Be Resuming Services Now?
Vote
Tracy Simmons

About Tracy Simmons

Tracy Simmons is an award winning journalist specializing in religion reporting, digital entrepreneurship and social journalism. In her 15 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti.
Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas and Connecticut. Currently she serves as the executive director of SpokaneFAVS.com, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Wash. She is also a Lecture of Strategic Communication at the University of Idaho.

She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and for the Religion News Service.

Visit My Website
View All Posts

Tags

Check Also

FāVS Forward Podcast: Rabbi Tamar Malino “Full Life Cycle”

On this episode of the FāVS Forward podcast we interview Rabbi Tamar Malino of of Temple Beth Shalom and Congregation Emanu-El congregations in Spokane.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved