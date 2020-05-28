Inslee Issues Guidelines for Resuming Religious Services in Spokane

Share this story!



















On Wednesday Gov. Jay Inslee announced that houses of worship in counties that have moved to Phase 2 of re-opening can resume on-site services, so long as visitors wear face masks and maintain social distancing.

Churches, mosques, gudwaras and synagogues in Spokane can hold in-person services with up to 25 percent of the building’s capacity, or 50 worshipers, whichever is less. They must also have a sanitization plan in place and limit entry and exit points from buildings.

According to the governor, nothing can consumed during services, which means communion is not allowed.

Singing is permitted with face masks, but choirs are not allowed to perform.

Houses of worship are encouraged to keep a log of attendees in case of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Inslee’s orders include weddings, funerals and religious celebrations.

For counties still in Phase 1, outdoor services are permitted but masks must be warn and gatherings must not exceed 100 people.