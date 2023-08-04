Share this story!

Inland Northwest Author and Buddhist Nun Ven. Thubten Chodron Completes 10th Book with the Dalai Lama

Contributions from FāVS from readers like you make this news story possible. Thank you.

News Brief by Cassy Benefield | FāVS News

The ninth volume in His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama’s 10-volume comprehensive series of teachings on the entire Buddhist path will be released on August 29.

Titled “Appearing and Empty,” it is part of the The Library of Wisdom and Compassion series the Dalai Lama has co-written with Sravasti Abbey founder and abbess Ven. Thubten Chodron.

It also makes up the third and final volume in that series on the philosophical topic of emptiness.

The Library of Wisdom and Compassion 10-volume series is unique in the field of Buddhist literature because it is written specifically for modern Western readers, according to a press release.

“His Holiness is so practical in his teachings,” Chodron observed in the press release. “He respects Western education and understands that Western audiences will respond to Buddhism’s emphasis on analysis and reasoning.”

The last volume of the series, “Vajrayana and the Culmination of the Path,” will be released next year.

Trained in the rigorous Tibetan Buddhist monastic tradition, the Dalai Lama is the spiritual leader of Tibet. Having taught Buddhism for nearly seventy years, he is recognized as one of the world’s leading authorities on Buddhism.

Chodron, his editor and co-author, has studied with the Dalai Lama for over four decades.

Ordained as a Buddhist nun in 1977, she has studied with numerous Tibetan Buddhism masters. She teaches Buddhist philosophy and meditation worldwide.

Her own 30-plus books include “Open Heart, Clear Mind,” “Buddhism for Beginners” and “Buddhism: One Teacher, Many Traditions” — the other book she co-wrote with the Dalai Lama.