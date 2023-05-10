Share this story!

Imran Khan’s Arrest Is a Black Day for Democracy in Pakistan

Commentary by Maimoona Harrington

Imran Khan is the former Prime Minister of Pakistan. His arrest yesterday by Pakistan’s paramilitary forces is simply a slap on the face of democracy and a black day for the people of Pakistan. Imran Khan’s arrest in Pakistan is an act of revenge under the banner of a so-called National Accountability Bureau case against him.

He is the only political leader who has stayed in Pakistan to face all allegations and cases against him with his head held up high. Meanwhile, corrupt Pakistani politicians escaped and are living in foreign countries in self-imposed exiles.

Below is the excerpt from a pre-recorded statement released on YouTube by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insa, or PTI (Imran Khan’s political party), after his arrest.

“By the time you will receive these words of mine, I will have been detained on incorrect charges, Pakistan constitution, which gives us rights, which gives us democracy, has been buried. Perhaps I won’t get the opportunity to speak to you again.” Khan claims in the video statement, “I have always followed the law. I am being apprehended so that I can’t follow my political path for this country’s fundamental rights and for me to obey this corrupt government of crooks which has been hoisted on us.” Khan appealed to his supporters to “come out for your fundamental rights; no nation is handed its freedom on a plate; the time has come for all of you to come and struggle for your rights.” CNN

The Video of the Arrest

The fact that he was arrested is not something that darkens democracy, but how it was done does. The video of his arrest shows how insecure Pakistan’s so-called puppet democratic government is and how a political leader who has held the highest office in the country is treated. It is obvious malice and an act of revenge to shut him and lock him up to not speak against the atrocities of the current ruling government, the military and the feudal system of Pakistan that have taken over Pakistan’s democratic offices in parliament.

Pakistan’s Democracy in Danger

I know that I and my fellow Pakistanis were always proud of the Pakistan Army. But now the same Pakistan Army is getting pushback against them triggered by their own actions and their involvement in democratic government matters. I know all is not rotten in my birth land, yet many of these scammers, avengers and corrupt high officials and political members of various political parties have crossed the line. And, now, for the sake of their own personal benefits, they are putting the democracy of Pakistan in danger.

I am very proud to be born and brought up in Pakistan, but what happened with Imran Khan yesterday in terms of his atrocious and disgraceful arrest, I am ashamed.

Even if he is accused of any corruption or any crime, he has full right to due process. He has been regularly appearing for all his court hearings, and, even yesterday, he was arrested while appearing for a case against him at the Islamabad High Court.

His arrest did not have to be this way. Authorities knew what the public reaction would be and how his arrest would cause civil unrest, yet they still went ahead. This shows that this is exactly what they wanted to happen. Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Shahbaz Sharif, went to England and extended his stay by one more day to sit and observe which way things go.

The Damage Is Done

Due to this civil unrest, the damage done to government and public property is a huge and an unrecoverable loss for Pakistan and its people. Despite all this, the opposition leaders, living in their own imaginative world, claim that people are celebrating the day of Imran Khan’s arrest. Instead, all the social media posts and videos show otherwise and prove them fully wrong.

Imran Khan is the most popular leader in Pakistan and is respected all over the world due to his sports and political career. He has support and a huge following in Pakistan and all over the world.

There should be an international intervention for Imran Khan’s release to save Pakistan from this very undemocratic, so-called democratic government. Pakistan cannot afford another martial law, and Pakistani people do not deserve and desire the current government. They don’t want this martial law. They want Imran Khan!

Pray for Pakistan, pray for justice, pray for peace!