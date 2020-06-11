How to Start a Church A Guide on the Key Things to Do

Starting a church is one of the noblest and most important prospects you can have in the modern world. There are high levels of civil unrest, distrust in government and authorities, and a startling number of people who have lost faith. The road ahead won’t be easy.

Learning how to start a church is your first step.

How will you fund your church? What kind of preacher do you want to be? What are your core values and beliefs?

It’s important to answer these questions before you build a church or start attracting members. However, there’s a lot more to it than that. Keep reading for a guide on some of the most vital steps to take when starting a church.

Educate Yourself on Becoming a Preacher

To preach as a career, typically you’re expected to have a four-year degree in religious/biblical studies. However, this isn’t necessarily a requirement.

Regardless of which path you choose, you should take some time to learn about leadership, public speaking, counseling, and other related skills. You should also determine what type of preacher you’re going to be, including your preaching style and message delivery. Although, these skills will all naturally develop and improve over time.

Get Funded

Learning how to open a church also means figuring out how you’re going to fund it. You may have personal money to contribute, a group of investors, or a bank willing to lend you a type of business loan.

There are also crowdfunding platforms and alternative means for getting financed. Once you have the startup money you need to create a church, you can start searching for the right building and location.

Figure Out the Logistics

Next, you need to start thinking about the details of your church:

Where is your church going to be?

How big do you want your church to be?

What will the structure of your ministry be?

Do you have plans for outreach operations?

How will you attract members?

How will you communicate your bylaws and beliefs to new members?

Figuring out the many details of your church can be difficult, especially when you’re starting a church with no members. However, these are important things to consider. You should also think about IT issues, such as digital presentations and incorporating Icon church management software.

Take Care of the Legal Stuff

Because churches make money from their patrons, they’re viewed as businesses. While they’re not registered under typical commercial business standards, they must still register with the IRS to get an EIN (employer identification number). You should consult with an attorney to make sure you’re doing everything right to avoid any legal issues in the future.

Also, be sure to get insurance, as well as a separate business account for the church.

Looking for More Information on How to Start a Church?

Learning how to start a church won't be easy, but by following the steps listed above should get you off to a good start.