Houses of worship are transitioning to the web due to Coronavirus restrictions.
Here are some tips to help congregations digitize their programs.
Need more help? Hire FāVS as a digital consultant or technician!
- How Faith Communities Can Improve Their Digital Presence During COVID-19 - March 25, 2020
- Join FāVS For a Live Video Chat on Engaging Faith Communities Online, Beyond Worship - March 23, 2020
- FāVS offers digital consulting, technician services for faith communities moving online - March 20, 2020
- 3 ways to support your faith community during COVID-19 - March 20, 2020
- VIDEO: How Congregations Can Improve Virtual Presence During COVID-19 Restrictions - March 18, 2020
- FāVS To Host Webinar On Digitizing Worship - March 16, 2020
- FāVS To Host Digital Coffee Talk “Who Will You Be In A Crisis?” - March 14, 2020
- COVID-19: List of House of Worship Closings in Spokane Area - March 13, 2020
- Episcopal Diocese of Spokane, Spokane Buddhist Temple,Suspends Worship Services - March 13, 2020
- UPDATED: Spokane Churches Suspend Services in Response to COVID-19 - March 12, 2020