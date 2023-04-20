Hope for Creation Conference Will Highlight Spirituality of Environmental Stewardship

Share this story!

News Story by Cindy Hval

On April 22, scientists, tribal representatives, educators, clergy and community members will gather at St. John’s Cathedral for the Hope for Creation Conference.

The day-long event is free and open to the public. It includes a host of speakers, discussion panels and a street fair and concludes with an Earth Day vigil.

“Our cathedral was intended to be a light for the city,” said the Rev. Heather VanDeventer, dean of St. John’s. “That’s why we host events like this.”

Even more, stewardship of the environment is deeply rooted in the tenets of the Episcopal faith.

“Part of our core identity is creation care,” VanDeventer said. “As a denomination, we see it entwined with social justice as part of caring for creation as a whole.”

The Conference’s Origins

The conference was spearheaded by senior warden John Wallingford, who drew inspiration from the upcoming 50th anniversary of Expo ’74. In 1974, Spokane hosted the World’s Fair, which was officially known as the International Exposition on the Environment.

“I grew up in the cathedral and was confirmed here,” Wallingford said. “When I moved back after being gone for 35 years, I looked for ways for St. John’s to be more involved in the life of the city.”

After getting connected with folks at Whitworth University, he learned of preparation efforts for Expo +50. With Whitworth and additional community sponsors, the first Hope for Creation Conference was planned for 2021, in part to advance the anniversary event. Then COVID intervened.

“Last year, we finally held the conference and we focused on land,” he said. “Expo’s theme was land, air and water, so this year our focus is water.”

‘Spokane Takes Its Water for Granted’

You would think with a beautiful river running through the city, Spokane would be a leader in the management of this vital natural resource. You’d be wrong.

“Spokane takes its water for granted,” said Wallingford. “We’re in the 98th percentile in the U.S. per capita of water consumption. We don’t have the mindfulness of care for water like we need to. Spokane by right should be a leader in water care.”

That’s why the speakers slated for the event are experts in water management and stewardship. From Lake Coeur d’Alene to the Spokane Rathdrum Aquifer to the Snake River, speakers will weigh in on the current state of the region’s water and offer input as to how we can ensure its health and abundance.

“We’re delighted to have many area tribes represented this year,” Wallingford said.

Local Indigenous Tribal Representation

Craig Hill from the Spokane Tribe will share the history of the people of the Spokane River. DR Michel, a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, will discuss the U.S.-Canada Columbia River Treaty, and Caj Matheson, director of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe’s Department of Natural Resources, will offer insights into the future of Lake Coeur d’Alene.

“I’ll give a brief background of the history of the lake,” said Matheson. “Then I’ll address the contamination of tons of heavy metals in the sediment at the bottom of the lake. Our focus with lake management is to keep an oxygen cap on the lake and to ensure the contaminated sediment stays at the bottom.”

While progress has been made in restoring the lake Matheson said, “We do need to focus on getting better.”

He said they’re seeing trends in climate change that could lead to blue-green algae growth that can be extremely toxic.

Creation Care Is Spiritual

For Matheson and fellow tribe members, care for the earth is deeply spiritual.

“The Creator placed us here to manage this area,” he said. “We feel responsible to care for it as we’ve done for thousands of years so that our descendants can enjoy it.”

VanDeventer echoed that sense of stewardship, while acknowledging different Christian traditions have varying opinions regarding environmental care. In fact, she said that’s why St. John’s is eager to host events like Hope for Creation.

“It has become politicized, but we believe this isn’t a partisan issue,” she said. “We all live here in this middle space with others. It’s part of our faith and loving our neighbors to ensure future generations will be able to enjoy the same resources.”

For more information and a full list of speakers and workshops visit Hope for Creation Conference’s website.

