Hindus celebrate International Yoga Day, June 21

By Himani Agrawal

The rhythm of the body, the melody of the mind and harmony of the soul creates the symphony of the life. How true, as we all are getting use to the new normal amid this COVID -19 pandemic times. Yoga can be really useful in achieving this equilibrium of life.

Yoga is an invaluable gift from ancient Indian traditions. It is the result of thousands of years of research by ancient yogis to find a holistic approach to health. It is not only a form of exercise to strengthen the physical body but a very effective tool to harness our mental and emotional health.

It is said to be the journey of self, to the self through the self.

It helps us to cope with the stress and anxiety and discover the inner peace. When we achieve the inner peace we tend to become more conscious about not just our self, but with others too. It helps to restore passion and kindness for others. The Pranayama – or the breathing -respiratory exercises of Yoga are said to be very helpful in coping ourselves for COVID-19, which also affects our respiratory system the foremost.

The Spokane Hindu Temple & Cultural Center will be celebrating the Sixth International Yoga Day on Sunday (June 21), at 10 a.m., keeping in mind the social distancing requirements the United Nations has given the theme for International Yoga Day as “Yoga for Health – Yoga at Home.” There may not be mass Yoga sessions like the past years but hundreds of thousands of people are going to celebrate this day by practicing Yoga in the vicinity of their homes and their families.

Wish you all Happy Yoga Day with the hope of Health, harmony and peace.

“Pehla Sukh Nirogi Kaya” – which means “Having a health body is the Ultimate source of happiness.” (Quote from Ancient Hindu Scriptures).

