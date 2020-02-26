Home / News / Hindu Community To Celebrate Holi at FāVS Center March 8
Holi graphic by DepositPhoto

Hindu Community To Celebrate Holi at FāVS Center March 8

Cassy Benefield 1 day ago News Leave a comment 163 Views

Share this story!
  • 29
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    30
    Shares

The members of the Spokane Hindu Temple & Cultural Center will be hosting a Holi celebration at the FāVS Center on Sunday, March 8, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and they want the greater Spokane community to come celebrate it with them.

Holi is popularly known as the Festival of Colors and is one of the major Hindu festivals celebrated across India and Nepal. It signifies the victory of superior over immoral, of good over evil.

“It’s a festival of joy and hope, and, that no matter what, there is always light after darkness,” said Himani Agrawal an executive officer of the SHTCC. “It’s also a festival of change in season. We want to celebrate hope, joy, and change of season with the whole community, who are our extended family.”

The event will include free, homemade Indian food, a brief performance by the youth explaining the holiday, two cultural dances, and then guests will be asked to move outside for “throwing of the colors.”

“The FāVS Center is excited to host this sacred and cultural event,” said Tracy Simmons, the center’s executive director. “It fits perfectly with our mission to bring people together to educate them about the belief systems that make up our community.”

Space is limited to 125 people (because of food) so guests are asked to RSVP by March 2 at https://www.shtcc.org/events. The event is free, but $5 donations are requested for packets of colors.

To add more fun to the celebration, water balloons and water blasters will be available for fundraising during the event.

Interested in renting the FāVS Center for your event? Email spokanefavs.cassy@gmail.com!

Cassy Benefield

About Cassy Benefield

Cassandra Benefield mostly goes by Cassy (pronounced like Cassie but spelled with a 'y'). She is a wife and mommy, who married at the age of 37 and had her baby girl just shy of 39. She has moved around all her life, first as an Army brat. She is a returned Peace Corps volunteer to Romania where she taught Conversational English, Modern Literature, Creative Writing, U.S. Culture, U.S. Geography, and U.S. History (the last two subjects she was so not qualified to teach!). She is a Journalism major from Cal Poly Technical University in San Luis Obispo, Calif. She finds much comfort in her Savior, Jesus Christ, and considers herself a Bible nerd who is prone to buy more theology books than she is ever able to read. Morro Bay, California, is her favorite place on earth ... with the exception of being in the center of God's will. From time to time, you will find her writing devotions on her blog underhisshadow.blogspot.com.

Visit My Website
View All Posts

Tags

Check Also

Father Josh: A married Catholic priest in a celibate world

The priest wakes up at 4 a.m. on the days he celebrates the early Mass, sipping coffee and enjoying the quiet while his young children sleep in rooms awash in stuffed animals and Sesame Street dolls and pictures of saints.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved