Hindu Community To Celebrate Holi at FāVS Center March 8

The members of the Spokane Hindu Temple & Cultural Center will be hosting a Holi celebration at the FāVS Center on Sunday, March 8, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and they want the greater Spokane community to come celebrate it with them.

Holi is popularly known as the Festival of Colors and is one of the major Hindu festivals celebrated across India and Nepal. It signifies the victory of superior over immoral, of good over evil.

“It’s a festival of joy and hope, and, that no matter what, there is always light after darkness,” said Himani Agrawal an executive officer of the SHTCC. “It’s also a festival of change in season. We want to celebrate hope, joy, and change of season with the whole community, who are our extended family.”

The event will include free, homemade Indian food, a brief performance by the youth explaining the holiday, two cultural dances, and then guests will be asked to move outside for “throwing of the colors.”

“The FāVS Center is excited to host this sacred and cultural event,” said Tracy Simmons, the center’s executive director. “It fits perfectly with our mission to bring people together to educate them about the belief systems that make up our community.”

Space is limited to 125 people (because of food) so guests are asked to RSVP by March 2 at https://www.shtcc.org/events. The event is free, but $5 donations are requested for packets of colors.

To add more fun to the celebration, water balloons and water blasters will be available for fundraising during the event.

