Here’s How Real Numerology Actually Is

Sponsored Content

Can numbers predict your future? Numerology says they can.

The theory of numerology states that every number has a special vibration and properties. Each property can reveal something about a person’s behavior, or even predict their future. If you’re wondering, “Is numerology real?”, the answer may surprise you.

For those who want to know the truth, we’ve created a short, but complete, guide that unmasks the mystery of numbers. So take a look! It’s time to find out what numerology is all about.

Is Numerology Real?

Born 575 B.C., in Greece, Pythagoras laid the foundation for numerology. His followers were Pythagoreans.

Studying mathematics, philosophy, and music, Pythagoreans believed in the mystical properties of numbers. Their beliefs came to be after noticing certain patterns in the number system.

For instance, if you add up a series of odd numbers, you’ll find that a result is always a square number. Motivated by their discovery, Pythagoreans began sorting numbers into different categories.

Reflect on Your Personal Experiences

As we get ready to discuss different numbers and their properties, ask yourself if any of this information resonates with you. Perhaps you’ve never taken a moment to step back and think about how different numbers make you feel. However to answer the question, “Is numerology real”, you’ll have to do a bit of self-reflecting.

Let’s start by looking at the categories and properties of numbers in numerology.

Number Categories and Properties

To establish the categories and properties of numbers, many Pythagoreans would use dots or pebbles. Using the dots or pebbles, they would create a visual representation of the numbers.

Here’s a quick breakdown showing some of their number categories:

1, 4, and 9 = square numbers

1,3, 6 and 10 = triangular numbers

2, 6, 12 = oblong numbers

The numbers, 1, 4 and, 9, are square because you can represent these number values with pebbles, to create a perfect square. Next, numbers 1, 3, 6, and 10, are triangular numbers, because any one of these numbers can form a triangle, on their own.

For instance, you can use 1 pebble to create a triangle, or you could use 10. Next, we come to oblong numbers. The numbers 2, 6, and 12, are oblong because the corresponding number of pebbles will form rectangles.

The Sacred Number 10

In numerology 10 is a sacred number. Why? It’s sacred because it’s the sum of its first four digits. Go ahead, try adding them up, and you’ll see, 1, 2, 3, and 4, equal 10. Once Pythagoreans named 10 as sacred, they were able to come up with fundamental opposites.

Here’s a short break down of numerology opposites:

Odd and even

Limited and unlimited

One and many

Right and left

Masculine and feminine

Crooked and straight

Good and evil

Light and dark

Oblong and square

After Pythagoras passed away, Neo-Pythagoreans, began to continue the work of understanding numbers.

Finding Your Life Path

If you decide to study numerology, one of the first things you’ll do is to discover your life path number. Your life path number can guide your career, relationships, and finances. It’s also a number that can help you discover what your money block is, and how to overcome it.

Your life path number meanings only work if you take into account the role other numbers play in your life.

To understand the bigger picture, you’ll need to know what master numbers are all about.

All About Master Numbers

Now that you have a little bit of an idea of how numerology works, we’re going to demonstrate the meaning of the number 33. The number 33 is a master number and it has both positive and negative characteristics. On the positive side, 33 is a humanitarian number. It represents someone knowledgeable and motivated.

However, if not used properly, the humanitarian aspects of the number 33 can come across as preachy and forceful. In addition to number 33, the numbers 11, and 22 are also master numbers. In numerology, every number matters, however, master numbers are particularly important.

What Makes a Master Number?

Master numbers are often misunderstood. Yes, these numbers are powerful, but that doesn’t always mean they’re a good thing. When any of these numbers appear in your chart, they can be a clear indicator of difficulty that lies ahead.

As you begin to learn how to handle the information master numbers can unveil, you can start using them to prepare for difficult times. When you finally master the master numbers in your chart, they can be some of the most productive and powerful number forces.

Meaning Behind Repeating Numbers

Have you ever noticed a certain set of numbers popping up over and over? When you notice repeating numbers, or recurring numbers, it’s a sign.

Numerology is trying to let you know that there’s a piece of information you might be missing or a problem you might not be aware of. It’s like the universe’s way of giving you a heads-up to pay attention!

Here’s a short break down of reoccurring numbers and what they mean:

11: Read between the lines

16: Danger

22: Don’t be fearful and take a chance

33: Share your talents

If any of the numbers above are repeating in your life, you’ll want to take note of what they mean.

Number 11

The number 11 is a master number. If the number 11 is repeating in your life, it’s a sign that you need to pay attention to your intuition.

Number 16

Repeating 16’s are a clear sign of danger. The danger could relate to your job, relationship, or finances. If you continue to do the same thing you’ve been doing, you’re guaranteed to face disappointment.

Number 22

The number 22 is another master number, and it relates to your productive side. If you notice the number 22 is recurring in your life, it may mean that you’re ignoring a big opportunity.

Number 33

The number 33 is another master number, and it relates to sharing your natural talents with the world. Whether you’re an artist, or you’ve always dreamed of being a public speaker, don’t wait to take action. Ignoring your creative talents will only lead to frustration and disappointment.

The Mysticism of Numbers

Is numerology real? It’s clear to see that numerology isn’t an exact science, like physics or chemistry. However, it’s hard to deny the power behind paying attention to numbers, and their meanings.

What numbers have you noticed recurring in your life? Do you know what they’re trying to tell you?

We hope our article was able to uncover at least 1 new thing for you about the mysticism of numbers. If you’d like to learn more about the universe, and you’re role in it, go ahead and read through a few more of our articles.