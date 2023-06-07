Share this story!

Harmony Woods Retreat Center Hosts First Fundraiser Saturday

News Brief by Cassy Benefield

Harmony Woods Retreat Center will host “A Taste of Harmony Woods Open House” this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event will include several spiritually-themed indoor and outdoor offerings for individuals and families.

“This is a wonderful way to get a sample of what Harmony Woods has to offer at a low cost — for $25 you get access to all our classes and events throughout the day,” said Christ Ortiz, cofounder of Harmony Woods in the event’s Facebook description. “We want you to learn about the amazing people we have in our community who are doing such great work.

She added, “Our mission is about helping others shine and share their gifts.”

The days’ offerings include meditation, yoga, herbal class and plant walk, sound bath, song circle, presentations by local spiritual teachers, batik art, dances of universal peace and a panel of spiritual directors.

In addition to these classes and events, guests will have an opportunity to engage with local vendors who will showcase their art, healing sessions, food and more.

Established in 2021, Harmony Woods calls itself a community and refuge for healing, connection and transformation personally and collectively, with the goal of making retreats affordable and accessible to all, according to their vision statement.

Part of the fundraiser includes a silent auction that went live Wednesday morning and ends Saturday at 8 p.m.

Located about 10 minutes south of Spokane, the fundraiser takes place at the retreat center at 11507 S. Keeney Road.

More information on this event can be found on their website.