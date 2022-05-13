Share this story!

Growing Up Multi-Denominational

A Reflection on Easter and Passover

By Emma Craven

Growing up, it seemed we were always celebrating something, and I, for one, loved it. I grew up in a half-Catholic, half-Jewish household, and I wouldn’t have changed a thing. That meant we would celebrate Hanukkah and Christmas, and, of course, Easter and Passover.

With these holidays having just recently passed, that time brought up one of reflection. While these holiday pairings coincide with each other, my parents wanted us to be able to experience each religion at our own pace.

Easter and Passover both play an important role in my life, and always have.

Growing up, my brother and I enjoyed celebrating both at first, namely for all the sugar. For example, one day we had Passover cupcakes, and the next day we woke for an early Easter egg hunt.

For me, they both offer up reflection and thoughts of gratitude, for different reasons. Both are celebrated with family, and that for me is the most special part. A time where we are grateful to not only be together, but to reflect on these holidays and traditions, as a family.

For both play an equally important role in our family identity, and individual identities.

As I look back on my childhood, I realize how lucky I am that my parents gave my brother and me the choice. We were able to choose what we believed in and how we believed in it. They supported us in whatever that would be, whether that meant Bible soccer camp one year or Hebrew lessons the next.

I’m grateful how I grew up with both, being able to explore each religion, each culture. Each holiday gave us all time to reflect and each time, we all were grateful for this multi-denominational blend of love and celebration.

Now that both of these holidays have passed, I’m thankful I got to be with my family and celebrate what’s most important, which is being with those you love.

Both Passover and Easter celebrations in my family are centered not only on religion, but also on unity.

In the end, I want to thank the beautiful multi-denominational communities my family and I have experienced.

And I want to send a very special thank you to all those parents out there who let their children choose what they want to believe in.