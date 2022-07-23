Share this story!

Gonzaga offers $500 prize to person or organization countering hatred

Gonzaga University Center for the Study of Hate (GCSH) invites nominations for the Eva Lassman ‘Take Action Against Hate’ Awards, highlighting individuals and organizations working to counter hatred by addressing racism, religious bigotry, sexism or homophobia.

Who: Anyone may nominate an individual or an organization working to counter hatred in any of its forms, regardless of geographic location. Self-nominations are accepted.

Anyone may nominate an individual or an organization working to counter hatred in any of its forms, regardless of geographic location. Self-nominations are accepted. What: A $500 prize is awarded to the winner in each category

A $500 prize is awarded to the winner in each category When: Nomination deadline is July 31

Nomination deadline is July 31 Where: Nomination forms can be found online

For more than 10 years, in honor of the life and memory of Holocaust survivor and educator Eva Lassman, GCSH has presented the annual Eva Lassman ‘Take Action Against Hate’ Awards to one individual and one organization – whether local or global – for their work to counter hatred in any of its manifestations. Notable recipients include individuals such as Eva Lassman (inaugural), Kenneth S. Stern of the Bard Center for the Study of Hate, and Rev. Happy Watkins of the Spokane New Hope Baptist Church. Organizational recipients include the International Network for Hate Studies, the Kootenai County Task Force on Human Relations, World Outside My Shoes.

Winners of the 2022 TAAH awards will be recognized at an awards ceremony in Spokane on Nov 10. When making nominations, please consider these criteria for the award: