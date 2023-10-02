Gonzaga to Host Climate Change Candidate Forum Oct. 4

Share this story!

News Brief | FāVS News

On Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 6 p.m., Gonzaga University’s Center for Climate, Society and the Environment will host a Spokane Candidates Climate Change Forum for the fifth consecutive year. The nonpartisan event welcomes candidates for mayor, city council president and three competitive city council races to take questions on a range of issues from Gonzaga students.

“As climate-related disasters from wildfires to heat domes to hurricanes become more common around the world and right here in Spokane, gauging where our elected officials and those running for office stand on issues related to climate change is ever more vital,” a Sept. 25 Gonzaga University press release stated.

The event is formatted similar to debates in which each candidate will be asked a question and given several minutes to share their views, as well short opportunities to address their opponents’ responses.

“Given the significant and growing impacts of a changing climate, every candidate running for office at every level should have thoughtful views about what actions they would support to address climate change,” says Brian G. Henning, Climate Center director and moderator for the event.

The following candidates have all been invited to attend the Forum (listed in alphabetical order by last name). Those who have confirmed their attendance are marked with an asterisk (*). Those who have declined the invitation are marked with a double asterisk (**).

Candidates for Mayor

Lisa Brown*

Nadine Woodward**

Candidates for City Council President

Kim Plese

Betsy Wilkerson*

Candidates for City Council – District 1

Michael Cathcart*

Lindsey Shaw*

Candidates for City Council – District 2

Paul Dillon*

Katey Randall Treloar*

Candidates for City Council – District 3

Earl Moore*

Kitty Klitzke*

The Climate Forum takes place at Gonzaga University’s Cataldo Hall, located at 429 E. Boone. It will also be live streamed via the Climate Center’s YouTube channel; registration is required.

The event is free and open to the public.