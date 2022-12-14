Share this story!

Gonzaga Center for Hate Studies Accepting Presentation Proposals for Conference

News story by Matthew Kincanon

The Gonzaga Center for the Study of Hate is inviting people to share their work to counter hate and promote hope by submitting a proposal to present at the 7th International Conference on Hate Studies.

The theme for proposals is “Challenges of hate in the 21st century.” The conference will be held from

April 20 – 22, 2023.

The multidisciplinary field of hate studies brings people together for new understandings to address hate in any one or more of its manifestations – such as racism, antisemitism, homophobia, religious

intolerance, extremism, white supremacy, anti-immigration animus, ableism, misogyny, Islamophobia, transphobia and others.

The conference is one of the leading interdisciplinary academic forums on hate, related social problems, and ways to create socially just and inclusive communities. It helps educators, researchers, advocates, and others better analyze and counter hatred in its various manifestations to lead to communities being committed to peace, human rights, and justice.

Proposals will be accepted until Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

You can learn more about guidelines for presentation proposals here.