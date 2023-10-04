God Is not Our Retribution
Commentary by Paul Graves | FāVS News
Since March 4, I’ve been distressed by a Donald Trump proclamation that had very toxic biblical implications. At a Conservative Political Action Conference, then again on March 25 at a Waco political rally, Trump declared that “I am your warrior, I am your justice. … For those who have been wronged and betrayed … I am your retribution.”
It’s hard to miss his total misuse of religious images as a way to manipulate a malignant kind of Christian ideology. Perhaps some religious advisors have coached him in a selective way on what is called Retribution Theology. That — not Donald Trump’s distorted view of himself — is what I want to explore here.
What Is Retribution Theology?
Biblical retribution has its passionate believers and its harsh critics. I don’t plan to resolve those tensions here (or anywhere). But I do offer some biblical insights that may challenge the traditional prejudices about retribution. Let’s begin with a common phrase I hear many people too casually say: “Vengeance is mine, says the Lord.”
You’ll find it in Romans 12:19. Paul warns his friends to channel their anger away from retribution and let God stay in charge. But in verse 20, Paul says our here-and-now task is this (vs. 20): “Instead, if your enemies are hungry, feed them; if they are thirsty, give them something to drink; for by doing this you will heap burning coals on their heads.’ Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.”
Does that sound like a God who imitates our passion for retribution? I don’t think so. I’m left with this question: If God inspired Paul to say something like this, why would God’s kind of “retribution” be more punitive than how we are called to act toward who have wronged us? Think about it.
Christians Follow Jesus not Donald Trump
Paul’s marching orders came Jesus, not Trump. And Jesus learned from his own embrace of Old Testament prophets, like Isaiah. Consider Isaiah 35:4-7 for instance. It begins by saying “Say to those who are frightened: Be strong, fear not. Here is your God. He comes with vindication. He comes with divine recompense.” (35:4)
It almost sounds like vindication is born out of destructive threats.
But read on. How will God save Israel? “God comes to save you, God will open the eyes of the blind, the ears of the deaf will be cleared, the lame will leap like a stag, and the tongue of the mute will sing” (35:5–6).
In his helpful commentary on this passage, Fr. Richard Rohr startles retribution believers with this insight: “God doesn’t come with punishment — in fact, God comes to love us, heal us, and transform us.”
I’ve read this understanding from Rohr many times. I fully agree: “People are not going to get what they deserve, they’re going to get much better than they deserve. God says, “The way I punish you — this vindication, this retribution — is actually going to be by loving you more and loving you more deeply.” Controversial thought? Yes, to some.
Still, I hope you can re-consider the traditionally narrow biblical mis-understanding of retribution; and turn toward a fuller understanding of God’s “judgment” that reflects a more Christ-like way. Jesus embodied love in his ministry and offered forgiveness from the cross.
But our fear-driven obsession with retribution does battle with love and forgiveness. Our disagreements about Retribution Theology are pretty much pointless. Our fights depend on many, competing biblical passages. But which of those passages reflect the love wisdom and actions of Jesus?
The Bible isn’t always consistent in reflecting the full nature of God. But beginning and enduring with Jesus’ ministry does reflect God.
Paul Graves is a retired and re-focused United Methodist pastor and a long-time resident of Sandpoint, Idaho, where he formerly served on city council and mayor. His second career is in geriatric social work, and since 2005 he’s been the Lead Geezer-in-Training of Elder Advocates, a consulting and teaching ministry on aging issues. Since 1992, Graves has been a volunteer chaplain for Bonner Community Hospice. His columns regularly appear in The Spokesman-Review’s Faith and Values section, and he also writes the Dear Geezer column for the Bonner County Daily Bee and is the host of the bi-weekly Geezer Forum on aging issues in Sandpoint.
Thank you for these judicious comments, Paul. There is no denying that there are passages in the Bible that present a God of Vengence, but as you say, the chief proclamation of the Bible (both Hebrew and Christian) is that God loves the whole world. In any case, the idea that Trump could be a warrior for even a God of Vengence is a joke. He is simply a warrior for his own self interests.
I appreciate your comment, Walter. There are so many examples of how Trump and his followers totally screw around with Christian and biblical truth-pieces. And it doesn’t take much of that to mess with a well-meaning but lazy-thinking religious public. Sadly.