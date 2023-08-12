fbpx

Atheist and Agnostic Fired for not Attending Company Prayers Win $50K in Suit

A North Carolina home repair company that advertises as “Grandmother Approved” has agreed to pay $50,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by two employees who were fired for refusing to participate in daily Christian prayers.

